James Michael "Jim" Ellison
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
GRAND ISLAND - James Michael "Jim" Ellison, 77, of Funk died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A public memorial graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fridhem Cemetery in rural Funk with the Revs. Brian Steinbach and David Wilson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Martin Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.
The family has chosen cremation. There will be no visitation or viewing. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born Oct. 6, 1943, at Charleston, South Carolina, to Mike and Mary Louise (Thomas) Ellison.
He married Karen Cullingham. They later divorced.
On May 25, 1984, he married Sherri (Smith) Leach.
Survivors include his wife, Sherri of Funk; his two daughters, Valerie Mecher of Grand Island and Melissa Neemann of Fairbury; two stepdaughters, Gina Schmalz of Holdrege and Stacy Paulson of Cedar Springs, Michigan; sister, Joanne Wilson of Funk; and 12 grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fridhem Cemetery
rural Funk, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
