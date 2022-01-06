KEARNEY - Jerry Jon Johnson, 78, of Kearney died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
--
Jerry was born Jan. 17, 1943, to Arlie and Opal (Metz) Johnson at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. He grew up happily on the family farm south of Pleasanton. He moved with his parents to Kearney in 1965.
Survivors include a brother Charles Johnson and wife Carol Lee of Pleasanton; a sister Gweneth Adkins and husband Doug of Columbia, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews, relatives and especially his wonderful friends and caregivers at Mid Nebraska and St. Luke's Home in Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2022.