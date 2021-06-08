KEARNEY - John H. Kerner, 73, of Lexington died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

In the weeks before his passing, John was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer that had metastasized to his liver, bones and brain. His passing was due to complications of a pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis, combined with pulmonary edema and bleeding from lung cancer.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Lonna Grabenstein, chaplain, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

John was born Feb. 11, 1948, at Gregory, South Dakota, to Albert and Lovina (Beavers) Kerner.

On June 1, 1969, he married Kathleen Larson in Loup City. She preceded him in death in March 2021.

Survivors include his children Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Florida; sister Filena Miller of Winner, South Dakota.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 8, 2021.