KEARNEY - John H. Kerner, 73, of Lexington died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. In the weeks before his passing, John was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer that had metastasized to his liver, bones and brain. His passing was due to complications of a pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis, combined with pulmonary edema and bleeding from lung cancer. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Lonna Grabenstein, chaplain, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. John was born Feb. 11, 1948, at Gregory, South Dakota, to Albert and Lovina (Beavers) Kerner. On June 1, 1969, he married Kathleen Larson in Loup City. She preceded him in death in March 2021. Survivors include his children Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Florida; sister Filena Miller of Winner, South Dakota.
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
9 Entries
I will always miss you and love you forever...
Brenda O'Connor
Family
July 26, 2021
The world has lost a wonderful person.you will be greatly missed John. Gloria Rohnet
Gloria Rohner
Family
June 13, 2021
Sorry for you girls loses this year I send you thoughts and prayers at this time. Your dad was a great man and your mom was a wonderful woman. I really enjoyed them growing up will never forget them. Take care Deek Hardesty as John would call me.
Dereik Hardesty
Friend
June 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to John's family and friends especially to his love and joy Tammy and Carrie. He was and incredible man always with a smile on his face. He was filled with love for his girls. I never had the chance to say thank you for everything especially my bff Carrie. May he rest in peace and never be forgotten.
Gonzalez Picon Family
Friend
June 12, 2021
We’re sorry to hear about John’s passing. He worked with our dad Rich at the Cozad school for many years. He always spoke of his girls and was very proud of them. My dad just saw him at treatment a few weeks ago. We are very sorry.
Jenny & Jacque (Lindeman) Robertson & Yocom
Coworker
June 9, 2021
My prayers are with Johns family. I attended high school with him in Springview way back when.
Peggy (Moles) Ruhkamp
Classmate
June 8, 2021
My heart is so saddened. What a great testimony Aunt Kathy and Uncle Johnny were. They were my favorite. Always ready to listen and give solid advice. I will miss them but the memories I have will live on. Much love and hugs to Tammy and Carrie in the days ahead! Praying for peace and comfort that only God can give.
Barbara Shaw
Family
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Misty Heinrich
Family
June 7, 2021
Mr. Kerner thank you for the memories.. You don't have to be around someone for a long period of time to get to know, and understand someone.. John was one of a kind. Kind-harted, fun, easygoing, Grate person.. Rest easy my friend.. God Bless You All!! XO