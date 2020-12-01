SHREVEPORT, La. - Leonard Allan Bose, 88, of Waskom, Texas, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at a Shreveport, Louisiana, hospital.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Stamford, Nebraska, Cemetery with the Rev. Thalia Woodworth officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Stamford American Legion Post 233 in conjunction with the Offutt Air Force Base Military Funeral Honors Team. The use of face coverings is strongly encouraged and recommended by the family.

The graveside service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page.

He was born June 15, 1932, in Stamford to Vernon and Berenice Howart Bose.

On July 10, 1955, he married Willa J. Zelske.

Survivors include his wife Willa J. Bose; three daughters, Debbi Easterling of Fort Worth, Texas, Renee Sims of Dallas, Texas, and Lisa McDermott of Texarkana, Arkansas; a sister, Patricia Taylor of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.