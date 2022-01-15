Menu
Lori L. Gerih
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Lori L. Gerih, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney after complications from heart surgery.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating.
Interment follows at Kearney Cemetery
--
Lori L. Driml was born Dec. 12, 1954, in Alliance, to Robert and Patricia (Armstrong) Driml. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1973, and attended Queen Anne Cosmetology School in Kearney, where she was an instructor. During the years, she was employed by Baldwin Filters, Coleman Powermate and was a partner in Plaza Boulevard Catering. For the past 10 years, she was employed by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, which included duties at the Petersen Senior Activity Center.
She enjoyed her fur babies, crafting, baking, designing and sewing all of the costumes for Kearney Community Theatre for many years.
Survivors include her sister Kathy Secrist (John) of Holyoke, Colo.; brothers, Greg (Lori) Driml (Matthew and Ryan) and Brad Driml, all of Kearney; significant other Jeff Knapp of Kearney; and fur babies Miss Scarlett and Mr. Magoo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to Petersen Senior Activity Center or Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Jeff, sending our deepest sympathies to you. What a deep loss you must be feeling. Lifting you up in prayer.
Roger- Judy Piasecki
January 20, 2022
