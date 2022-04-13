KENESAW - Lorna L. Hartmann, 93, of Kenesaw died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lowell with the Rev. Paul Duffy officiating.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Lorna was born Oct. 16, 1928, at the family home near Kenesaw to Henry and Ella (Nolte) Stade. She was raised on the family homestead and attended country school until the eighth grade. She then attended Kearney High School and graduated in 1946.
On Sept. 7, 1950, she married her lifelong partner, Lorin 'Butch' Hartmann in Lowell. To this union they were blessed with two children, Mark and Marla. In 1952 they moved to the Stade Homestead where they farmed and raised their children. They enjoyed their winter travels to Texas where they met several friends over the years. Lorna was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was the organist for 70 years and on the election board. Lorna enjoyed spending time with family, researching genealogy and writing. She loved life on the farm and being able to be alongside her husband.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Lorin of Kenesaw; children Mark Hartmann and wife Kathrine (Isaac) of Shelton and Marla Hartmann of Kearney; granddaughters, Tara (Griffin) Nietfeld and husband Eric of Gibbon, and Nesha (Griffin) Danielson and husband Corey of Minden; great-grandchildren, Alaysa and Addisyn Griffin of Gibbon and Branden and Emma Danielson of Minden; brothers-in-law, Art Hartmann and wife Helen of Gibbon and Al Hartmann and wife Karen of Lowell; along with several nieces and nephews.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Una (Stade) Anderson; brothers-in-law, Harland Hartmann and Norman Hartmann; and a sister-in-law, Ester Lee.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 13, 2022.