HOLDREGE - Mabel Freda Strong, 102, of Holdrege died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating.

A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Park Hill Cemetery at Syracuse.

A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Mabel was born March 24, 1920, in Madison County, near Norfolk, to Alfred and Estelle (Kalkwarf) Koehler.

On Nov. 27, 1940, Mabel married Merrill "M.C." Strong. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Pat Phelps of Kearney; grandson, Todd Phelps of Kearney; granddaughter, Heather Madsen of Kearney; one sister, Donna Johnson of Alexandria, Minn., four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.