Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Maurice Damon "Doc" Mathews
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Dr. Maurice "Doc" Damon Mathews, 87, of St. Paul died surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Jan Anderson and the Rev. Jim Fruehling will be officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. today at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul.
A private family burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
--
Maurice was born Oct. 29, 1933, to Orval and Elsie (Christensen) Mathews in Central City. He grew up in Grand Island and attended GISH, graduating in 1951. He graduated from Hastings College in 1955 where he met his future wife, Maedean Cornelius. In 1959 he graduated from medical school at University of Nebraska Medical Center. The couple married on June 16, 1956, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
During the years, the couple enjoyed many trips, mainly for hunting, fishing and Rotary. They were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul and the St. Paul Rotary Club. Maurice was also a member of the Nebraska Christmas Tree Growers Association, Quail Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Turkey Federation, Nebraska Heartland Shooting Park, Nebraska Nut Growers Association and a 50-year member of Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians. He was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.
Doc practiced family medicine in St. Paul for 39 years. He delivered more than 2,000 babies during his career. He also was instrumental in initiating the St. Paul EMTs.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking, mentoring youths in outdoor sports, reading, cheering on his grandchildren, tending his black walnuts, various trees and vineyard. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Maedean Mathews of St. Paul; sons, Dr. Monty Mathews (Dr. Nancy) and their children, Carly, Drew and Dr. Haley Mathews of Omaha; Mike Mathews (Katie) of Kearney and their children, Mitchell and Libby Mathews of Kearney, and MacKenzie and Carlos Tejada, and their daughter, Mila Tejada of Dallas; his son Mark's children, Megan and Jeff Fox of Omaha, and Levi Mathews, his girlfriend, Sharon Lynch of Omaha; sister-in-law, Sandy Fruehling (Dr. Richard Fruehling) of Grand Island, and their sons, Erich, Kirk and Christian and their families.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Maureen Mathews; and son, Mark Mathews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department and EMTs.
Visit jacobsengreenway.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Maidean I am so sorry for your loss I would have liked to came with Diane but I´ve been laid up with my back and didn´t feel like I could take the ride. Gods blessing to you.
Beverly strong
Family
September 23, 2021
Mike and family: your dad was a friend and a good man. My prayers are with you.
Gordon Hrnicek
September 23, 2021
Maedean and family, our deepest sympathies and prayers to your family at this time, may Doc revel in heaven, pitching like a young man and catching the biggest fish ever!
Bob and Cheryl Gregoski
September 23, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies for the entire family... May `doc´ forever R.I.P.
Russ Nesiba
Other
September 23, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the passing of one of our favorite people. Memories of good times will always be with us. Praying for you and your dear family. Nev and Gordy
Dr. Gordon and Nev Fredrickson
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results