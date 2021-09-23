ST. PAUL - Dr. Maurice "Doc" Damon Mathews, 87, of St. Paul died surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Jan Anderson and the Rev. Jim Fruehling will be officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. today at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul.
A private family burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
--
Maurice was born Oct. 29, 1933, to Orval and Elsie (Christensen) Mathews in Central City. He grew up in Grand Island and attended GISH, graduating in 1951. He graduated from Hastings College in 1955 where he met his future wife, Maedean Cornelius. In 1959 he graduated from medical school at University of Nebraska Medical Center. The couple married on June 16, 1956, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
During the years, the couple enjoyed many trips, mainly for hunting, fishing and Rotary. They were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul and the St. Paul Rotary Club. Maurice was also a member of the Nebraska Christmas Tree Growers Association, Quail Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Turkey Federation, Nebraska Heartland Shooting Park, Nebraska Nut Growers Association and a 50-year member of Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians. He was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.
Doc practiced family medicine in St. Paul for 39 years. He delivered more than 2,000 babies during his career. He also was instrumental in initiating the St. Paul EMTs.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking, mentoring youths in outdoor sports, reading, cheering on his grandchildren, tending his black walnuts, various trees and vineyard. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Maedean Mathews of St. Paul; sons, Dr. Monty Mathews (Dr. Nancy) and their children, Carly, Drew and Dr. Haley Mathews of Omaha; Mike Mathews (Katie) of Kearney and their children, Mitchell and Libby Mathews of Kearney, and MacKenzie and Carlos Tejada, and their daughter, Mila Tejada of Dallas; his son Mark's children, Megan and Jeff Fox of Omaha, and Levi Mathews, his girlfriend, Sharon Lynch of Omaha; sister-in-law, Sandy Fruehling (Dr. Richard Fruehling) of Grand Island, and their sons, Erich, Kirk and Christian and their families.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Maureen Mathews; and son, Mark Mathews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department and EMTs.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 23, 2021.