KEARNEY - Richard L. Riessland, 76, of Pleasanton died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton with Father Richard Piontkowski officiating.
Burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Dick was born July 14, 1944, to Lawrence and Pauline (Nickman) Riessland. He grew up on a farm north of Amherst and took over farming at the age of 16 upon the death of his father. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1962.
On Oct. 7, 1967, he married Connie Talbot Riessland. They had five children together.
Survivors include his wife Connie; children, Laurie Riessland of Pleasanton, Lana Riessland Juracek (Troy) of Louisville, Amy Riessland Conaway (Ron) of Ralston, Cody Riessland (Heidi) of Pleasanton and Corey Riessland of Pleasanton; 13 grandkids, Connor Juracek, Jordan Juracek, Kerigan Juracek, Aiden Conaway, Reiley Conaway, Grayson Conaway, Kailin Riessland, Chance Riessland, Saige Riessland, Sutton Riessland, Triston Bruns, Tierney Bruns and Riegen Riessland; brother Roger Riessland (Janet) of Amherst; and sister Jeannette Taubenheim (Dale) of Amherst.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Debra Atkinson and Pam Ayers; and mother-in-law Pearl Talbot.
Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.