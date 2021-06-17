Menu
Robert Hauver
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE

Robert Hauver

Orleans resident, 76

ORLEANS - Robert B. Hauver, 76, of rural Orleans died on Friday, June 11, 2021.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 5-7 p.m. July 17 at Gremlin Cove Shelter House in Republican City.

The family has honored Robert's wish for cremation.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.

Robert was born on Oct. 25, 1944, on the family farm in Phillips County, Kansas to Dell and Daisy Belle (Wilford) Hauver.

He married Linda May Schriner on May 25, 1963, in Franklin. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Richard Hauver of Franklin; daughters, Brenda Rupke of Stockton, Missouri; and Lesley Fries of Upland; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gremlin Cove Shelter House
Republican City, NE
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
