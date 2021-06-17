Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ron Pickering
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
Kearney resident, 78
KEARNEY - Ronald "Ron" D. Pickering, 78, of Kearney died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery. Rev. Thayne Moore will officiate and there will be no visitation.
Military Honors at graveside will be provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, the Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
--
Ron was born on Dec. 12, 1942, in Omaha to Harvey D. and Francis Pickering. After high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Ron was stationed in Germany and volunteered to leave there to be on the ground in Vietnam. He was a medic while holding a position on the Rifle Platoon Team. Ron was honorably discharged from the service in 1972. He later married Ramona K. Johnson on Nov. 4, 1981, in Golden, Colorado. Ron was a talented carpenter and worked in the Kearney area for many years. He loved the outdoors, he was always busy gardening or landscaping his yard! He loved Nebraska Cornhusker Football! As a family he loved to camp, fish and travel. Both Ron and Ramona were very fond of Colorado where they met. They both enjoyed the outdoors and loved The Colorado Rocky Mountains.
Survivors include his daughter, Tasha Pickering of Kearney; his son, Shane Pickering of Wyoming; his sister, Kim Pickering of Colorado; grandchildren, Genevieve Geier-Pickering, Tristen Geier-Pickering of Lincoln and Roselyn Joy-Pickering of Kearney.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Ramona; in 2019.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am Ron´s cousin, my father Ollie Pickering was Ron´s Uncle.
Nancy Pickering Hoehne
Family
June 22, 2021
We extend our sincere sympathy
Glen and Nancy (Pickering) Hoehne
Family
June 22, 2021
Kim, I am so sorry to hear of your father´s passing. I am your cousin Judy, your aunt Jessie´s daughter. Please contact me 308-870-4691.
Judy Eacker
Family
June 21, 2021
Kim, I am so sorry to hear of your father´s passing. We didn´t get together like we should have. Please contact me 308-870-4691. I am your aunt Jessie´s daughter Judy.
Judy Eacker
Family
June 21, 2021
Ron and I were friends back in the 1960's. We had little contact after that, but I always considered Ron a friend. Sorry for his passing.
Charles Sadler
Friend
June 19, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rachel Riekenberg
Work
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results