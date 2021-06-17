Kearney resident, 78
KEARNEY - Ronald "Ron" D. Pickering, 78, of Kearney died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery. Rev. Thayne Moore will officiate and there will be no visitation.
Military Honors at graveside will be provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, the Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
--
Ron was born on Dec. 12, 1942, in Omaha to Harvey D. and Francis Pickering. After high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Ron was stationed in Germany and volunteered to leave there to be on the ground in Vietnam. He was a medic while holding a position on the Rifle Platoon Team. Ron was honorably discharged from the service in 1972. He later married Ramona K. Johnson on Nov. 4, 1981, in Golden, Colorado. Ron was a talented carpenter and worked in the Kearney area for many years. He loved the outdoors, he was always busy gardening or landscaping his yard! He loved Nebraska Cornhusker Football! As a family he loved to camp, fish and travel. Both Ron and Ramona were very fond of Colorado where they met. They both enjoyed the outdoors and loved The Colorado Rocky Mountains.
Survivors include his daughter, Tasha Pickering of Kearney; his son, Shane Pickering of Wyoming; his sister, Kim Pickering of Colorado; grandchildren, Genevieve Geier-Pickering, Tristen Geier-Pickering of Lincoln and Roselyn Joy-Pickering of Kearney.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Ramona; in 2019.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2021.