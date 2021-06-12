ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Vesper Lynd Petersen was born at rest on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Englewood surrounded by her adoring parents.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Minden Cemetery with lunch reception to follow at the Steve and Anna Petersen residence, 1367 N Road, Minden.
Directions to the cemetery and lunch reception can be found at craigfunerals.com.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
At just 20 weeks old in the womb, she was deeply loved by her parents, siblings and extended family who anxiously awaited her due date of Oct. 22, 2021. Our sweet Vesper was born at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, perfectly formed and weighing 0.4 lbs and measuring 8.5 inches. We don't understand why she was called home before we got to know her, hear her laughter and watch her grow up but we are assured by the Christian hope that she now walks with Jesus and will never feel pain.
Survivors include her parents, Ryan and Lauren Petersen; siblings, Vaughn, Leif, Finley and Meadow, all of Lakewood, Colorado; grandparents, Steve and Anna Petersen of Minden; grandparents, Larry and Linda Maynard of Surprise, Arizona; great-grandmother, Rosalie Petersen of Minden; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send any donations to Minden Evangelical Free Church as a memorial gift for Vesper: https://efc-minden.faithlifesites.com/give
, 308-832-1574, 1310 W. First St., Minden, NE 68959.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.