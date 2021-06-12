Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vesper Lynd Petersen
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Vesper Lynd Petersen was born at rest on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Englewood surrounded by her adoring parents.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Minden Cemetery with lunch reception to follow at the Steve and Anna Petersen residence, 1367 N Road, Minden.
Directions to the cemetery and lunch reception can be found at craigfunerals.com.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
At just 20 weeks old in the womb, she was deeply loved by her parents, siblings and extended family who anxiously awaited her due date of Oct. 22, 2021. Our sweet Vesper was born at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, perfectly formed and weighing 0.4 lbs and measuring 8.5 inches. We don't understand why she was called home before we got to know her, hear her laughter and watch her grow up but we are assured by the Christian hope that she now walks with Jesus and will never feel pain.
Survivors include her parents, Ryan and Lauren Petersen; siblings, Vaughn, Leif, Finley and Meadow, all of Lakewood, Colorado; grandparents, Steve and Anna Petersen of Minden; grandparents, Larry and Linda Maynard of Surprise, Arizona; great-grandmother, Rosalie Petersen of Minden; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send any donations to Minden Evangelical Free Church as a memorial gift for Vesper: https://efc-minden.faithlifesites.com/give, 308-832-1574, 1310 W. First St., Minden, NE 68959.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Petersen Residence
1367 N Road, Minden, NE
Jun
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Minden Cemetery
801 West 1st Street, Minden, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Craig Funeral Home - Minden.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.