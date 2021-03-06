Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ward Peterson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
LINCOLN - Ward Peterson, 74, of Kearney died Feb. 24, 2021, at Monarch Hospice in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 16 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and the Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson will officiate. The service will also be livestreamed through the church website at https://firstlutherankearney.org/watch-live/.
Inurnment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. March 15 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Ward Carol Peterson was born April 23, 1946, in Holdrege to Carol and Leitha (Carlson) Peterson of Bertrand. Ward grew up on a farm north of Bertrand along with his siblings, Ramona, Rebecca and Timothy.
Ward was a lifelong Lutheran and was baptized, confirmed and married at Immanuel Lutheran in Bertrand. He was proud of his Lutheran and Swedish heritage. Ward attended school in Bertrand. He started school in a country school, pulling a few pranks along the way. At one point, he was the top scholar in his class. He also was the only student in his class. He graduated from Bertrand High School in 1964 and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agronomy.
Ward married Paula Larson on Jan. 13, 1973. They became the parents of two daughters, Brooke and Alison.
In 1976, Ward landed his dream job with Hoegemeyer Hybrids. He so enjoyed the family-owned company and spent 35 years building a loyal customer base from central Nebraska to eastern Wyoming. His customers became wonderful friends.
Ward was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney. During the years he served on various committees, was a member of the church council and sang in the chancel choir.
Ward's pride and joy was his family. He was a wonderful husband and adored his daughters, their husbands and being a grandpa. The feeling back to him was mutual.
Besides traveling and a good estate sale, Ward's biggest hobby was his backyard. He spent hours creating a perfect place to hang out. Countless gatherings, large and small, took place on the deck and in the yard.
Survivors include his wife, Paula of Kearney; daughters, Brooke (Matt) Larson of Lincoln and Ali (Seth) Svoboda of Peoria, Arizona; grandchildren, Soren Svoboda, Vic Svoboda, Collins Larson, Rowan Larson and Bo Svoboda; siblings, Ramona (Wayne) Karschner, Rebecca (Rod) Bredenkamp and Tim (Stacy) Peterson, all of Kearney; brothers-in-law, Mark (Lynn) Larson of North Platte and Craig Larson of Scottsbluff. He is also survived by much-loved nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members and many friends.
Ward was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Leitha Peterson; his sister, Deanna in infancy; and Paula's parents, Elliott and Delores Larson.
Memorials are kindly suggested to Ward's churches: First Lutheran in Kearney or Immanuel Lutheran in Bertrand or to the family to be given to the Nursery Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, where his beloved grandson Bo spent the first three months of his life.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Mar
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Paula so sorry to hear of Ward's passing. I have a lot of fond memories working with Ward during the Pizza Hut times.
Steve Jensen
March 21, 2021
Paula, So sorry to hear of Ward's passing. In the younger years of our lives I remember you and Ward riding the little motorcycle up to Hansen-Morris Nursery to buy plants. Kind spirits are remembered forever.
Jerry Maul
March 19, 2021
My hugs and prayers are with you and your family as you grieve the loss of Ward. He was a great guy and will be greatly missed.
Marilyn Liebetrau
March 19, 2021
Oh Paula, I am so very sorry for you and your family. My prayers are with you on this journey.
Marilyn Rickley
March 12, 2021
I worked 37 years in seed corn industry. Worked same farm shows as did Ward was a good friend.
Rich Burgess
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Bev Maxon
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss Paula. Sending hugs and prayers to you and your family.
Sue Worthing
March 8, 2021
Rebecca and Monie...I am so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers to you from me BHS class of 1970 and my brother Johnny Murphy BHS Class of 1969.
Susan Murphey Stewart
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Jack and Janet Hall
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. We truly enjoyed working with Ward for 30 plus year . Great fun guy,
Craig Bose
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results