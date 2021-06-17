Bill Manfull

Gibbon resident, 76

GIBBON - William R. "Bill" Manfull, 76, of Gibbon, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Faith United Church Fellowship Hall in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating. Casual dress is requested.

There will be no visitation.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Bill was born on Oct. 14, 1944, in Grand Island to Clifford and Lois Manfull. He attended school in Gibbon and graduated from high school in 1962. In 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California being honorable discharged in 1969. It was during this time he met Juanita J. "Nita" Jacobs. They married on Sept. 29, 1969, in Shelton. They made their home in the Gibbon area for over 30 years. Bill was employed by Eaton Corporation for over 30 years.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of the Faith United Church and Gibbon American Legion.

Survivors include his son, Raymond of Valley Center, Kansas; daughters, Susan of Lincoln, Nancy of Omaha, and Julie of Pennsylvania; brothers, Jim Manfull of Gibbon, and Dave Manfull of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita; his parents; brother, Ron Manfull; sister-in-law, Jean Manfull; and granddaughter, Vicki Lee.

Memorial are suggested to the family for later designation.