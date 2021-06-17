Menu
William Bill Manfull
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE

Bill Manfull

Gibbon resident, 76

GIBBON - William R. "Bill" Manfull, 76, of Gibbon, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Faith United Church Fellowship Hall in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating. Casual dress is requested.

There will be no visitation.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Bill was born on Oct. 14, 1944, in Grand Island to Clifford and Lois Manfull. He attended school in Gibbon and graduated from high school in 1962. In 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California being honorable discharged in 1969. It was during this time he met Juanita J. "Nita" Jacobs. They married on Sept. 29, 1969, in Shelton. They made their home in the Gibbon area for over 30 years. Bill was employed by Eaton Corporation for over 30 years.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of the Faith United Church and Gibbon American Legion.

Survivors include his son, Raymond of Valley Center, Kansas; daughters, Susan of Lincoln, Nancy of Omaha, and Julie of Pennsylvania; brothers, Jim Manfull of Gibbon, and Dave Manfull of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita; his parents; brother, Ron Manfull; sister-in-law, Jean Manfull; and granddaughter, Vicki Lee.

Memorial are suggested to the family for later designation.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Faith United Church Fellowship Hall
Gibbon , NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill was a dear friend to Robert and me for many years. He will be truly missed. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Bob and Connie Shafer
School
June 24, 2021
Bill was a classmate. I remember him as a polite, friendly guy who always had a smile and a nice thing to say. I know the class of 1962 will miss you! Sincere sympathies to his family. Mary Lee (Rose) & Dick Kunze
Mary Lee Kunze
June 23, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Bill. He was always so sweet and helpful to my parents and me. He had such a big heart towards children. Our love goes out to you.
Rita Catlin
Friend
June 21, 2021
I worked with. Bill for three decades at Eaton. Serving on the fire brigade with bill was reasureing. One could depend on him to be there for you.
Roy. Greenfield
Work
June 20, 2021
Bill and I served in the US Navy together at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego California Fighter Squadron VF 126. He was a great friend and he always had my back, and was someone you could confide in and trust. We spent a lot of off duty time together and I always enjoyed the time we spent toghether. Bill served his country with Honor. We kept in touch through the years. He and his wife visited us in Missouri a few times, and I had the opportunity to visit him in Gibbon in 2018. Recently I had the opportunity to talk on the phone with him at the hospital the last week in May this year. Bill will be missed by all, and I wish to send my sincere condolences to his family.
Marvin Griffey
Friend
June 20, 2021
Rest easy, Grandpa E. Take grandma for a long motorcycle ride. You will be missed.
Little John
Family
June 20, 2021
Bill was a class mate of mine at Gibbon . That was some good time. Condolences to the family, RIP Bill.
Sherrill Chaney
School
June 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He always had a smile for everyone. He will be missed.
Judy & Wes Miller
Friend
June 18, 2021
Bill will be missed so much. He was a good friend, loved his spunk, and he never failed to remember us on our birthdays by sending cards. Now you and Nita can be riding that motorcycle and having a ton of fun. Rest easy Bill.
Jim Myrick and Charlotte Burr
Friend
June 17, 2021
Bill was such a nice guy. Always had a funny to tell and loved when I would make him Enchiladas. He will be missed by so many. We are saddened by his loss. Condolences to family all who knew him!
Lea Ann Hehner Holl
Friend
June 17, 2021
Bill will be deeply missed, our Granddaughter Sophia always called him her best friend. Always willing to help a stranger when they needed it just an all around Great guy. He will be missed by many!!
Jeff and Melissa Murr
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results