Bill Rawson

Lexington resident, 90

HOLDREGE - William T. Rawson, 90, of rural Lexington died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington, with the Rev. Eddie Mariel, officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born June 26, 1930, in Lexington to Carl and Linnea (Hanson) Rawson.

He married Barbara Miller on July 8, 1953, In Elmwood. She preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Tom Rawson of Sherman, Texas, and Richard Rawson of California; one daughter; Suzy Herrigel of Lexington; sister, Eleanor Chinn of Fort Collins, Colorado; and three grandchildren.