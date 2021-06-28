Menu
William Bill Rawson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Bill Rawson

Lexington resident, 90

HOLDREGE - William T. Rawson, 90, of rural Lexington died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington, with the Rev. Eddie Mariel, officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born June 26, 1930, in Lexington to Carl and Linnea (Hanson) Rawson.

He married Barbara Miller on July 8, 1953, In Elmwood. She preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Tom Rawson of Sherman, Texas, and Richard Rawson of California; one daughter; Suzy Herrigel of Lexington; sister, Eleanor Chinn of Fort Collins, Colorado; and three grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 28 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Robb Cemetery
south of Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Uncle Bill was such an amazing man. So many memories of him from riding in the tractor with him, to crossing the hog lot so I could see the mama pigs and piglets. I will forever cherish every memory. Thoughts and prayers to our family.
Jeanette Polzin
Family
July 7, 2021
Tom, I’m sorry for the loss of your dad. May his memory bring you comfort!
Cathy Milhoan
July 2, 2021
Wonderful memories at the Rawsons. Prayers for the family.
Denise Phillips Griffith
Friend
June 30, 2021
Deepest Coldences to all his Family and Friends. I had the Honor of being his Caretaker. He always greeted me with a huge smile and was so happy to see me even on day's he didnt feel well. The Heavenly world gained a Truly Wonderful Man, he is Greatly missed by many. The Love and Memories will forever remain in our hearts.
Kim and Carl Benson
June 25, 2021
