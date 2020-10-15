Charles Edward Zdanowicz

1942-2020

Charles E. Zdanowicz, 78 years old, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Manor of Kenosha.

He was born August 14, 1942, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Casimir and Bernice (Waskiewicz) Zdanowicz. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and attended Bryant and Stratton Business College in Milwaukee. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1968.

In 1970, Charles married Susan Elstad (Halstead), they later divorced.

Charles worked as a Computer Operator for St. Catherine's Hospital and later at Abbott Labs until his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed watching and attending racecar driving, attending airshows and spending time with his family. He was a member of Zion Moose Lodge.

Survivors include his children, Carrie (John) Moyer, Joseph (Melissa) Zdanowicz, John (Derek) Zdanowicz and Kelly Surano; grandchildren, Andrew, Jack, Julia, Anthony, Dominic, Christopher and Luke; two brothers, Phil Zdanowicz and Jim (Linda) Zdanowicz; three sisters, Chris Zdanowicz, Joan Bundy and Kathy Houseman. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. on October 19, at Proko Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery 21731 Spring Street Union Grove, WI.

