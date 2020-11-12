Patrick E. Haught

1937 - 2020

Patrick E. Haught, 82, of Kenosha, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Chicago, IL to Arlie Haught and Alice Marie (McCullough) Lowe. On July 10, 1965, he married Patricia J. Krueger.

His favorite job was working on automobiles. Pat enjoyed spending time with his family, scratching lottery tickets and picking up junk along the curb.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, three daughters Marilyn L. Masi (Doug Lange), Rachel (Charles A.) Sauer, IV, and Heather (Brian) Beth of Kenosha. His twin sister Patsy Harvey, recently of Kenosha, and his nephew Ken Harvey of FL. Papa-doodle has six loving grandchildren, Chandler Sauer, Christian Masi, Ashton Sauer, McKenna Beth, Kendall Sauer, and Keegan Beth, who will miss his crazy stories and his quick-wit.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marilyn A. Haught, and a stillborn daughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

A celebration of life will take place as soon as it is safe to gather.