Samuel E. LeBeau

1940 - 2020

After a long fought fight with cancer and kidney failure, Sam LeBeau, 80, of Eustis Florida, passed away at Hospice House in Tavares Florida.

Sam was born to Emile and Mary (Michaels) LeBeau on May 10, 1940.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Pat (Amendola) LeBeau, sisters Eleanor Eichelkraut, Pat Allan and Sharon Swango, his brother Don LeBeau and stepson Joseph (Paula) Ranchel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepson T.J. Poikonen, and sisters Connie Boaz, Jean Gettler, Darlene Rosencranz and brothers Belmyre, Jack, Ronald, Richard, Jim and Mike LeBeau.

According to his wishes, Sam will be cremated and his ashes will be released to the sea in his beloved Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.