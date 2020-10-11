Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Samuel E. Lebeau

Samuel E. LeBeau

1940 - 2020

After a long fought fight with cancer and kidney failure, Sam LeBeau, 80, of Eustis Florida, passed away at Hospice House in Tavares Florida.

Sam was born to Emile and Mary (Michaels) LeBeau on May 10, 1940.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Pat (Amendola) LeBeau, sisters Eleanor Eichelkraut, Pat Allan and Sharon Swango, his brother Don LeBeau and stepson Joseph (Paula) Ranchel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepson T.J. Poikonen, and sisters Connie Boaz, Jean Gettler, Darlene Rosencranz and brothers Belmyre, Jack, Ronald, Richard, Jim and Mike LeBeau.

According to his wishes, Sam will be cremated and his ashes will be released to the sea in his beloved Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.