Alden Howard Solberg

WESTBY - Alden Howard Solberg, age 86, of Westby, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital due to complications of a stroke.

He was born on July 5, 1935, to Nelius and Ruth (Swiggum) Solberg in rural Westby. He married Shirley (Lee) in 1957. They had two children, Michael (born in 1958) and Debra (born in 1961). Alden and Shirley later divorced. He married Ellin Morse in 1979. They shared a love of antiques and owned Country Collectibles. Alden served in the U.S. Army from 1956 – 1958 and was then in the reserves until 1962. Following his service, he was employed by Vernon Electric Cooperative, where he worked for 40 years. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby.

Survivors include his wife, Ellin Solberg; his sister, Betty (David) Wemette; his sister-in-law, Edith (Olson) Solberg; his children: Michael (Becky) Solberg, Debra (Mark) Lindvig, and stepdaughter, Laura (Sergio) Vasquez; grandchildren: Megan (Cory) Stoker, Jesse Solberg, Brandi (Kent Nelson) Lindvig, Brandon (Ashley Kraabel) Lindvig, Margaret Meyer, Nicole (Caleb) Dewitt, and Sergio Vasquez; two great-grandchildren: Laney and Mari; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Alden was preceded in death by his parents: Nelius in 1975 and Ruth in 1983; and his brother, Kenneth in 2002.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice, the Westby Fine Arts Center, or Our Saviors Lutheran Church are appreciated.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with full military honors will follow at Our Saviors Cemetery. A reception will be held at the funeral home following the burial. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.