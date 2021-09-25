Brian "Spinny" Keith Spindler

Brian "Spinny" Keith Spindler, 59, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 6, 1962 in Winner, SD to Larry and Joanne (Snow) Spindler. Brian graduated from Central High School in 1980. He was involved in wrestling, Robe and Swing Choir. He loved music and after high school he pursued his career in music. He was the lead singer for the band White Widow, which cut two albums including one at Paisley Park in Minneapolis. Brian had worked at Interstate Roofing and Ledegar Roofing before starting his own roofing company, Spindler Services. He had also been a first responder in Brice Prairie. Brian was a strong Christian and read the bible daily.

He is survived by his son Blade Spindler of Dallas, TX, his mother Joanne Spindler of La Crosse, a sister Lynnae (Manuel) Rivera of Onalaska; nieces and nephew: Brittni Peters, Kalyn Rivera, and Paul Giovanni Rivera; a great-niece Alice Rae Johnson, and his beloved cat Baby. He was preceded in death by his father Larry.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Mark Clements will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 PM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.