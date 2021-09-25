Menu
Brian Keith "Spinny" Spindler
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Brian "Spinny" Keith Spindler

Brian "Spinny" Keith Spindler, 59, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 6, 1962 in Winner, SD to Larry and Joanne (Snow) Spindler. Brian graduated from Central High School in 1980. He was involved in wrestling, Robe and Swing Choir. He loved music and after high school he pursued his career in music. He was the lead singer for the band White Widow, which cut two albums including one at Paisley Park in Minneapolis. Brian had worked at Interstate Roofing and Ledegar Roofing before starting his own roofing company, Spindler Services. He had also been a first responder in Brice Prairie. Brian was a strong Christian and read the bible daily.

He is survived by his son Blade Spindler of Dallas, TX, his mother Joanne Spindler of La Crosse, a sister Lynnae (Manuel) Rivera of Onalaska; nieces and nephew: Brittni Peters, Kalyn Rivera, and Paul Giovanni Rivera; a great-niece Alice Rae Johnson, and his beloved cat Baby. He was preceded in death by his father Larry.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Mark Clements will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 PM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Sep
27
Memorial service
5:30p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
28 Entries
Seeing you perform and hanging out with you was a memorable highlight of my life. I can't believe you're gone.
Forever White Widow.
Missi Boness
Friend
February 22, 2022
When you meet up with White Widow band mate Scotty `Miami´ Yonkovich slug him for me RIP Brian.
Rich Allen
Other
October 3, 2021
I am Brian's neighbor for the last year now.. What a great guy, always enjoyed seeing the kids smiles when he would bring them ice cream from KT.... Always offered help with my garbage and mowing and all the neighborly things! We will miss ya! Rip Brian!
Michelle
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
cindy drusch
Friend
September 28, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. I first met Spinny in the 1980's, then rekindled a friendship about 30 years later in 2011. Through it all Brian never lost his smile, swagger, or stopped living his dream. Rock with the Angels my friend. You were one of a kind!
Mary Rinehart
Friend
September 27, 2021
Deeply sorry for you family's loss. Spinny was a great guy and all my memories I shared with Blade and his father I will never forget.
Dalton Lawrie
Friend
September 27, 2021
I'm a big fan of Brian! Outstanding singer & entertainer! He really knew how to put on an awesome show & get the crowd going! My friends & I would come from Sparta to watch White Widow. Every time was a blast! I'm very grateful for those really fun times & memories. My heart goes out to all of Brian's family & friends.
Shelley G.
September 26, 2021
R.I.P. spiny. Mike Berg ‘80
Mike Berg
Classmate
September 26, 2021
A wonderful, talented man gone too soon. I've known Brian since 7th grade and he was always such a fun and kind person. We shared many laughs and good times, and ended up neighbors later in life. He would always join us outside to challenge my daughter to a game of basketball and even taught her how to ride his dirt bike. We will miss his warm heart and bright spirit...Brian was truly one of a kind. Our condolences to his family.
Tami Frederickson-Gross
Friend
September 25, 2021
I remember Brian from his days with the band Thrust. My friends and I would go to see the band as often as we couldsuch a talented musician. I never had the privilege of seeing him perform with White Widow, but I’ve listened to their music on YouTube and I’m blown away! RIP Brian. You will be deeply missed.
Jen K
Friend
September 25, 2021
My condolences to Brian's family. I was fortunate to be Spinny's neighbor and to be on the Brice Prairie First Responders with him. Enjoyed his stories and his great sense of humor, but mostly listening to him get on stage and belt out a song at out annual fund raiser. Spinny you will be greatly missed, my thoughts and prayers to your family and especially Blaze. He was so proud of you.
Carol Kaufman Trehey
Friend
September 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Brian and I were on the wrestling teams in Jr High and High School. Most of my time with Brian was spent singing is various choirs throughout school. Brian had a great voice and always a great smile & laugh to go along with it. Brian has left us too soon. All I know is that now Mr A has another great voice in the heavenly choir.
Larry Sween
Friend
September 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family! Don Kube
Don Kube
September 25, 2021
To my great comrade and friend: You inspired me with your numerous talks about roofing and wrestling. You were a classy guy and a one of a kind. I loved you like a brother. I know you´ll send me some help down here. You were a true Christian, a good man, and you´ll be sadly missed. Butch Lorenz
Butch Lorenz
Friend
September 25, 2021
I got to know Brian as our sons wrestled on the same club. Spinny was a real good guy who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was especially proud of his son...who also grew into a fine young man. A while back, I ran into Brian and he told me how he came to love the Lord and how he was dedicating his life to Jesus. God bless Brian's family and rest assured that hes waiting for you in Heaven.
Mike Coady
September 25, 2021
Rivera family
September 25, 2021
What to say when you don´t know what to say...!!! R.I.P.
Manuel Rivera ( his Bean bro)
Family
September 25, 2021
I remember him signing at my brother’s wedding at the Newman Center and just being a great guy! He will be missed
Sue Keough(Bakkestuen)
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
Great memories of that bright smile. Though we didn't cross paths much in recent years, you were a special piece of my life. Rest in peace and light.
Paula
Friend
September 25, 2021
Spinny - jeez so many memories, we had a lot of fun and broke a lot of hearts. RIP my friend...RIP.
LeRoy Lemke
Friend
September 25, 2021
If their's a Rock and Roll Heaven...
Charlotte Stauffer
Friend
September 25, 2021
Spinny sure will be missed by Larry and I. He was a good man with a gentle heart. We love you Spinny!
Larry & Xena Olson
Friend
September 25, 2021
Glad met Brian in our class at St Thomas More School, then crossed paths briefly again at Central. I realized he was an unusually sweet youngster with an even sweeter smile, and enjoyed his beautiful singing voice from afar. Our first wks at high school, he reassured my mom in the stands that my cheerleading try out was great & I should try again, after I failed to complete the cheer & left in tears... thank you Brian, your kind words meant a lot to fight my childhood shyness & lack of confidence. I’m guessing you did a lifetime of this kind encouragement. My sincere condolences to those blessed by you. My prayers for their comfort. And that we can continue life in Christian love.
Janet (Korger)
September 24, 2021
Saw Brian recently, it was nice to see his beautiful smile again. He spoke of his son and once again reminded us his "Ma" was a teacher too. Charming as ever, he shall be missed by many. Prayers for the family. Laura Sargent Wateski class of 1980.
Laura Wateski
Classmate
September 24, 2021
Spinny? I still can’t believe you are gone. You had a warmth in your heart, and an infinite compassion for people. I have such happy memories with you and I will share them with the ones I love forever and ever, because they are so special to me. There is only one Brian Spindler (Spinny) and I know you made my life happier, I know how often you lifted my spirits in life because you cared about me and you always made me feel that way. YOU were a great man, and you will always be family to me. I am sorry for not being there for you Spinny, the older I get the more I understand how short life really is. I am so sad you are gone. Watch over us pleaseI know you are up there. May you Rest In Peace and know you are so dearly missed. Goodbye Spinny, I love you. •Bobby
Bobby Lorenz
Family
September 24, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Max Nagel
Friend
September 24, 2021
Brian was one of the kindest people I've ever known.He will be missed by many.My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.Many of my fondest memories include Brian.
Lisa Gerke
Friend
September 24, 2021
I've known Brian since 7th grade and loved his passion for music. The 8O's were good to him. The best band ever locally was White Widow ! Rest in piece my friend.
Al Gudie
Friend
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 28 of 28 results