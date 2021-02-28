Menu
Carl A. Barum
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Carl A. Barum

Carl A. Barum, 55, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. A celebration of life in Carl's honor will be announced at a later date. Because of the Lenten Season, Carl's family has requested no flowers or plants be sent to the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral Mass
2:30p.m.
St. Patrick's Church
Onalaska, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences
Linda Short
Friend
March 12, 2021
Love and condolences sent to the family! Thinking of you all! Rest in Peace, cousin Carl! ❤
Judith Sugg
Family
March 4, 2021
Barb my thoughts are with you.
Linda De Long
Friend
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Barb, my heart is with you all.
Mary Morris-Schmidt
Friend
February 28, 2021
My life was blessed being your friend Carl, and it won't be the same without you. But I have so many great memories to last me until we meet again buddy!
Mark Wolden
Friend
February 28, 2021
God's speed, Carl. You were a great friend. You will be missed. Rest easy and be at peace. Love you, buddy!
Don Wolfe
Friend
February 27, 2021
Donna Ernst
Rest in peace Carl
Donna Ernst
Family
February 27, 2021
