Carl A. Barum

Carl A. Barum, 55, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. A celebration of life in Carl's honor will be announced at a later date. Because of the Lenten Season, Carl's family has requested no flowers or plants be sent to the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.