Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel R. Becker
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Daniel R. Becker

LACROSSE - Daniel R. Becker, 84 of La Crosse passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at UW Health System, Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Onalaska, WI
Jun
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss! I got to know Uncle Daniel a little better over the past years as he would come over to Mom and Barb's for dinner sometimes when I was up for a visit. Funny, kind and a good brother to my Mom!!
Connie Turbiville (Klos)
Family
June 2, 2021
Mike, as you know, your dad and I knew each other some years ago. Your dad was bright, sensitive, and honest. God bless you, Mike. Losing a parent is always significant. Take good care and bless your entire family.
Bridget
June 1, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to Daniel´s family. Mom new that he was 8 Years old when she got married.
Angie and Judy Becker
Family
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results