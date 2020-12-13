Menu
David J. Olson
David J. Olson

MADISON, Wis./ONALASKA -- David J. Olson, 67, of Madison and formerly Onalaska died Tuesday Dec. 12, 202o at UW Health University Hospital, in Madison. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec, 17, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Dec
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
