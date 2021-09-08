David J. Tschanz

BLAIR - David J. Tschanz, age 85, of rural Blair, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at David's home N29444 Bradley Road in rural Blair.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.