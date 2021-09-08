Menu
David J. Tschanz
FUNERAL HOME
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
115 W. 4th. St.
Blair, WI

David J. Tschanz

BLAIR - David J. Tschanz, age 85, of rural Blair, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at David's home N29444 Bradley Road in rural Blair.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
115 W. 4th. St., Blair, WI
Sep
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
David's home
N29444 Bradley Road, Blair, WI
Sep
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
David's home
N29444 Bradley Road, Blair, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
