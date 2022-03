Gladys "Glady" Mischnick

Gladys "Glady" Mischnick, 96 of La Crosse, WI, and formerly of Rhinelander, WI, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Riverside Transitional Care.

A private service is planned for a later date. To leave condolences and read the entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.