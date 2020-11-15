Menu
Julia A. Konichek
1958 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1958
DIED
November 9, 2020

Julia A. Konichek

Julia A. Konichek, 62, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a long struggle with an autoimmune disease called PSC. Julie was known for her kindness and thoughtfulness for her relatives and friends. She had the unique ability for crafts, from needle point to making jewelry. She also enjoyed the conversation between friends and or family. All of the characteristics will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her husband, James; two sons, William and Andrew (Jessie); two sisters, Janet (Paul) Killilea and Robin (Roger) Fenske; and her many friends, but none closer than Sue Formanek. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ruth Moore; and both sets of grandparents.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Karen Bankes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Service
11:00a.m.
PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE -- Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
My deepest sympathies to you Jim, and the family as well. What a sad development.
Glenn Gossfeld
Classmate
November 14, 2020
Julia, you will be missed. I will miss your smile! Jim, our prayers and thoughts are with you and the family. Love, Dan & Lori Bushek
Lori Bushek
Friend
November 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
BRYN Fry
Friend
November 14, 2020
Dear Jim, boys & family,
I am so very sorry to learn of Julie's passing. I would rather be sending a personal card to all of you, but I don't have your address.
Jim, you, Julie, & I, first met when you two were shopping for wedding rings. How long ago was that? I always enjoyed chatting with you both through the years, getting updates on your family etc.
That Julie had to suffer in any way has seemed so heartbreaking to me. The last time I saw her, I thought she seemed stronger. I really didn't know how bad this disease was.
It has been a long road for all of you. May you find comfort in knowing you were there for Julie through her illness. May you also find comfort knowing she no longer is suffering, but is at peace & enjoying her new life with all of those who passed before her. She is gone from this earth, but never forgotten.
Sending you a hug & my deepest condolences,
Jane
Jane Kruger
Friend
November 14, 2020
Jim, I just found out about Julie passing away. I know I had several encounters with her over the years. From my hairdresser days to when I sold Avon (she was one of my best customers) to running into her at Wal-Mart. We had a lot of laughs and conversations about life's issues we had in common. She will be missed. May she rest in peace. Prayers to you and family,
Pam Bendel
Pamela Bendel
Friend
November 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Julie. She always had time to chat when she worked at walmart. She was very kind and caring person. I'm sure all the family will miss her dearly. Actually my husband Melvin worked with her Dad. My deepest sympathy to all of her family
Peggy Domenget
Friend
November 12, 2020
Julie was caring, kind, and giving. I first met Julie in 2003 while working together, and then in 2007 she rented her Grandmother's house to me and my family. We lived there for 8 years until she decided it was time to sell the house. We also became good friends over the years, and she was always there for me and my family for graduation, birthdays, and baby showers. Julie loved to decorate for the holidays, crafting, and her cats. Most of all she loved her family and friends always putting their needs above her own. The last time we were able to see Julie in person was Feb 2020 because of the virus. We will never forget that last time because Eloise (my Granddaughter) was delivering her Girl Scout Cookies, and Julie had made her a homemade doll for Eloise's birthday. Julie will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Linda Mashak
Friend
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May God our heavenly Father grant you peace and comfort. Julie will be missed.
Jim and Elsa, ShyAnne and Autumn Yohn
Friend
November 12, 2020