Julia A. Konichek

Julia A. Konichek, 62, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a long struggle with an autoimmune disease called PSC. Julie was known for her kindness and thoughtfulness for her relatives and friends. She had the unique ability for crafts, from needle point to making jewelry. She also enjoyed the conversation between friends and or family. All of the characteristics will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her husband, James; two sons, William and Andrew (Jessie); two sisters, Janet (Paul) Killilea and Robin (Roger) Fenske; and her many friends, but none closer than Sue Formanek. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ruth Moore; and both sets of grandparents.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Karen Bankes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.