I met Mary and Lossy when they were caring for an old friend of mine. They included me with visits and phone calls in regard to my friend's health and I was grateful for Mary's empathy. She gave me a gift to remember my friend by and now, when I look at it, I will be reminded of Mary's kindness also. My deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one.

marcy Lehrke Friend March 4, 2021