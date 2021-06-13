Norman David "Norm" Flynn

MONONA - Norman David "Norm" Flynn, age 79, of Monona, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 4, 2021. Norman was born on July 19, 1941, in La Crosse, WI, to Irene (Polodna) and Percy Flynn. He attended La Crosse Aquinas High School, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On June 6, 1964, he and Susan Ann Romanski were married in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. They both worked as English Teachers at La Crosse Aquinas High School early in their careers. They moved to Madison, WI, in 1967, and Norm was a speech teacher and award-winning debate coach at Monona Grove High School. In 1970, Norm left teaching to enter the real estate profession joining Munz Investment Real Estate in Madison.

Norm was involved in the development, marketing and management of investment properties from 1970 through the present. In 1978, he founded Norman D. Flynn Associates, Inc., an investment real estate firm located in Madison. Norm has been recognized by the real estate community as Madison's Realtor of the Year in 1975 and State Realtor of the Year in 1984. He served as President of the Greater Madison Board of Realtors, President of the Wisconsin Realtors Association and in 1990, as President of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). He was a founding member, President and CEO of the International Real Property Foundation which is based in Chicago, IL, in 1992.

Since 1985, Norm traveled large portions of the world helping establish free market real estate in emerging markets through education, development of real estate standards and practices and building professional associations in dozens of countries across Europe, Asia and Africa. Norm's passion for education and real estate helped build strong, stable and fair real estate markets across the globe resulting in more than 78 new real estate associations.

A nationally recognized real estate expert, Norm had frequently testified before the U.S. Senate and House Committees and was called upon to speak at dozens of international real estate conferences. He was awarded the prestigious CRE Designation in 1989 by the American Society of Real Estate Counselors. He had served on the National Small Business Administration and Fannie Mae Advisory Boards. He was designated by Realtor magazine as one of the 25 most influential people in real estate in 2004.

Norm has always been an active and passionate leader in other civic, professional and church organizations including having served as President of the Parish Council, and on the Finance and Endowment Committees, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He served as State President of the Wisconsin Jaycees, where he also built lifelong friendships rooted in community service. He taught his children to always give back ten percent of time and treasure to the community and charitable organizations. Norm's foundation as an educator, man of faith and integrity inspired and encouraged growth in those who came to know him. He enjoyed traveling, boating, playing bridge and racquetball, and watching Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers games with family and friends. He loved nothing more than sharing time on his screened porch with his wife, family and friends. Norm had great pride in his children and grandchildren as well as gratitude for the gifts and blessings of his life.

Norman is survived by the love of his life, Susan Flynn; his children: Melanie (Steve) Flynn McCauley, Andrea (Eric Rossi) Flynn Mogensen, and David (Mary Leigh) Flynn; his grandchildren: Jacquelyn and Antonia Mogensen, Cassidy, Alanna and Miranda McCauley, and Julia, Grace and Nicholas Flynn; his brother, Raymond (Sherry) Flynn; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Nickelatti; and his parents.

