Norman David "Norm" Flynn
Monona Grove High School
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Norman David "Norm" Flynn

MONONA - Norman David "Norm" Flynn, age 79, of Monona, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 4, 2021. Norman was born on July 19, 1941, in La Crosse, WI, to Irene (Polodna) and Percy Flynn. He attended La Crosse Aquinas High School, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On June 6, 1964, he and Susan Ann Romanski were married in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. They both worked as English Teachers at La Crosse Aquinas High School early in their careers. They moved to Madison, WI, in 1967, and Norm was a speech teacher and award-winning debate coach at Monona Grove High School. In 1970, Norm left teaching to enter the real estate profession joining Munz Investment Real Estate in Madison.

Norm was involved in the development, marketing and management of investment properties from 1970 through the present. In 1978, he founded Norman D. Flynn Associates, Inc., an investment real estate firm located in Madison. Norm has been recognized by the real estate community as Madison's Realtor of the Year in 1975 and State Realtor of the Year in 1984. He served as President of the Greater Madison Board of Realtors, President of the Wisconsin Realtors Association and in 1990, as President of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). He was a founding member, President and CEO of the International Real Property Foundation which is based in Chicago, IL, in 1992.

Since 1985, Norm traveled large portions of the world helping establish free market real estate in emerging markets through education, development of real estate standards and practices and building professional associations in dozens of countries across Europe, Asia and Africa. Norm's passion for education and real estate helped build strong, stable and fair real estate markets across the globe resulting in more than 78 new real estate associations.

A nationally recognized real estate expert, Norm had frequently testified before the U.S. Senate and House Committees and was called upon to speak at dozens of international real estate conferences. He was awarded the prestigious CRE Designation in 1989 by the American Society of Real Estate Counselors. He had served on the National Small Business Administration and Fannie Mae Advisory Boards. He was designated by Realtor magazine as one of the 25 most influential people in real estate in 2004.

Norm has always been an active and passionate leader in other civic, professional and church organizations including having served as President of the Parish Council, and on the Finance and Endowment Committees, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He served as State President of the Wisconsin Jaycees, where he also built lifelong friendships rooted in community service. He taught his children to always give back ten percent of time and treasure to the community and charitable organizations. Norm's foundation as an educator, man of faith and integrity inspired and encouraged growth in those who came to know him. He enjoyed traveling, boating, playing bridge and racquetball, and watching Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers games with family and friends. He loved nothing more than sharing time on his screened porch with his wife, family and friends. Norm had great pride in his children and grandchildren as well as gratitude for the gifts and blessings of his life.

Norman is survived by the love of his life, Susan Flynn; his children: Melanie (Steve) Flynn McCauley, Andrea (Eric Rossi) Flynn Mogensen, and David (Mary Leigh) Flynn; his grandchildren: Jacquelyn and Antonia Mogensen, Cassidy, Alanna and Miranda McCauley, and Julia, Grace and Nicholas Flynn; his brother, Raymond (Sherry) Flynn; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Nickelatti; and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and also at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Endowment Fund, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, WI, 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
5101 Schofield St, Monona,, WI
I met Norman Flynn in 1996 at the Moscow airport to be his translator/liaison. I was working for what would become the Russian Guild of Realtors and it was my first day working at this position. From that first day I translated for him during a number of his visits to Russia. From that very first day and always, I really admired Norm´s ability to communicate with people in a proper way, his tremendous sense of humor, and his unbelievable capacity to settle difficulties, both professional and human, with respect, tact and patience. I was always surprised how he could generate in his head the ideas that were for everyone so quickly and announce its in proper time. Certainly, Norm was a great leader for the real estate society in Russia and did a lot for Russian real estate professionals. There are a lot of people here in who consider Norm to be their tutor and who try to make his vision an ongoing reality. As for me personally, I tried to absorb and apply his very intelligent manners of negotiating, his capacity to keep in mind the vision and achieving goals in every action. He meant a lot to me professionally, but the most important gift I received from Norm and Susan was their friendship! I cherish the opportunity I had to meet Norm. Although I was quite young, it was very interesting talking with him, and I enjoyed every single moment of communication. Rest in peace Norm, I will keep you in my memories forever.
Marina Strelnikova
Work
June 14, 2021
Norm did so much good in this world. It was a pleasure to know him. Norm and I (Mary Jane) shared a music stand in the orchestra at Aquinas, and it was one laugh after another!
Mary Jane Scherdin & Bill Wera
Other
June 13, 2021
My father, Robert Voight. Adored both Norm and Sue. He followed your careers and was proud of your accomplishments. I,too, admired you both when we reconnected in Madison. My heart goes out to you, Sue. What a pair!
Pamela Nash
Friend
June 13, 2021
Mr Flynn was my Aquinas debate and speech teacher. He dedicated many weekends shepherding us all over the state and coaching us to significant success. I do not know anything about his real estate accolades. I only believe that many of the students in my class owe a great deal of their adult success to the skills he instilled in us. That achievement is a legacy to be very proud of. Mike Cahill Aquinas class of 67.
Mike Cahill
June 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the Flynn family. Mr. Flynn was my English teacher at Aquinas in 1965. He made a profound difference in my life, and I have thought of him often over all these years.
Ellen Duffy
June 13, 2021
Susan Flynn: So sad to learn of Norm´s passing. Our hearts are with you and your family. Linda and Rodger Hansen
Rodger C Hansen
June 13, 2021
Norm and Sue have been our closest friends for over fifty years. We came together as two young families, building our careers and raising our families side by side. We created a half-century of memories for ourselves and our children as we camped together on the Mississippi River from our shared houseboat, celebrated holidays together, and cried or rejoiced together through the good times and tough times of life. We shared endless discussions of life and how best to live it over campfires and Norm's basement bar, shaping our values as we did so. Always challenging to examine and argue ideas with Norm, the great debater! How blessed we were to have had this lengthy friendship and to have enjoyed so many wonderful and crazy times together. And how very difficult it is to say goodbye to you, Norm. We shed tears now as you leave us behind on your journey, but there will be many smiles and laughs in the future as we recall the great years we were so fortunate to share. And that is the way you would want it. Farewell, dear friend, for now. You were the greatest! See you on the other side. Much love, Jane and Brady
Jane and Brady Farrell
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results