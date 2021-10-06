Menu
Richard Staunton Howard M.D.
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Richard (Dick) Staunton Howard, M.D.

Richard (Dick) Staunton Howard, M.D., beloved father and grandfather, passed away on September 28, 2021 at age 90.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street. A private family burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

A Celebration of Life will also be held on Sunday at the La Crosse Country Club from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A complete obituary will be provided. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
