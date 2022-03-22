Robert F. Michniak Jr.

GENOA - Robert F. "Bob" Michniak Jr. 72, of Genoa, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 3, 1949, in Chicago IL, to Robert and Irene (Ronkoske) Michniak. He attended and graduated from Reavis high school in Burbank, IL. After high school, he went on to study at Morrine Valley Community College and became a fireman for the Burbank Fire Department for 16 years. On Oct 13, 1979, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Nickelotti, at St. Charles Catholic church in Genoa, WI. Bob and Dorothy owned and operated the Idle Hour bar in La Crosse for many years. Bob went to work for Norplex Industries as a machine operator, until he was injured on the job. He fought for many years to overcome physical injury. He also worked for Ace Hardware for many years in the sporting goods department doing what he loved most, talking about hunting and fishing with all his patrons. Bob was on the board and was Mayor of Stoddard, for many terms. He was the president of the Badger State Sportsman's Club, where he ran the archery league. He started the Wednesday night fishing tournaments in Stoddard, where he always enjoyed fishing with his boys. Bob organized the River Road Bassmaster's and was a member of several different sporting clubs. He was also an avid Jim Beam decanter collector. Bob had a passion like no other for the great outdoors. He was either bow/gun hunting or fishing. If he wasn't hunting or fishing, he was watching it on TV or telling stories. He ate slept and breathed hunting/fishing and all that went with it. There wasn't a day that went by that Bob didn't wear his camouflage. He always loved going to Missouri on their annual bow hunting trip with his boys. It was a true highlight in his life. He had the best hunting buddies a guy could ask for, and made so many wonderful memories with them all over the years. Bob also loved playing a good card game, whether it was Euchre or Pinnacle. His grandchildren were also a true passion in his life. He spoke of them as often as possible and truly loved every second of being with them. He was their special "Grandpa Bob".

Bob is survived by, his wife Dorothy Michniak of Genoa; his sons: David (Lauren) Michniak of Chicago IL, and Michael (Amy) Michniak of Genoa; his sister Judy Heasley of Norristown, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren: Brie, Cajun, Beaux, Constance, and Margaret; three sisters in-law: Barb (Tom) Nickelotti, Mary (John) Klum, Lynda (Jess) Boardman; four brothers in-law: Rich Nickelotti, Joe (Wanda) Nickelotti, Leo (Loree) Nickelotti, Steve (Jeannie) Nickelotti and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his brother-in-law, Bruce Heasley; his mother and father in law: Hank and Jean Nickelotti; a brother in law, Paul Nickelotti; sister in law Gina Nickelotti; a nephew Lucas Klum and a great nephew, Cal Johnson.

A visitation will be held form 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday March 25, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.