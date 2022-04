Rudolph "Rudy" Grimek

ONALASKA, WI - Rudolph "Rudy" Grimek, 78, of Onalaska, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Rudy's complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.