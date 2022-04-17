Sandra Joan Mihalovic

Sandra Joan Mihalovic passed away peacefully on April 15, 2022 at Mayo hospital in La Crosse at the age of 84. She was blessed to be with her family all present to support and comfort her during her final days. Sandra was born in La Crosse to Helen and Norman Selck on September 21, 1937.

Sandy is survived by one sister, Sheila (Steve) Lupie. Sandy truly lived a full life and gave so much to her family and community. Sandy began as a registered nurse at the La Crosse Hospital after graduating from La Crosse Central High School and later earning her Bachelor's degree from St Francis School of Nursing of La Crosse.

Sandy and her husband, Dan, raised three boys, all in La Crosse. Scott (Polly), Eric (Tonya), and Kevin (Darcie). Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren: Mindy (Matt) Durtsche, Mareah (Josh), Emily (Noah), Glennie (Alex) Whitfield, and Quinn Mihalovic; and her great grandchildren: Lily, Gavin, Haley, Gianna, and Emery. As if raising her three boys was not a big enough challenge, she worked second shift for many years and later went back to school for her Master's degree in nursing, obtaining her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison at the age of 51 with an emphasis in Geriatrics. She worked at the La Crosse hospital, St. Joseph's nursing home, Bethany St. Joe's, Tomah VA, and finished her career at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. While at St. Joseph's nursing home, Sandra served as Director of Nursing.

In addition to being a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother Sandy was well-known for her cooking and card playing, including playing Mahjong with her friends. She and Dan were long-time members of several Bridge playing groups and Sandy's competitive nature and abilities often carried the day. Sandy loved her family and frequently put together picture albums for her sons and their families spanning their various activities and growth over time. These were always done with special pride and meaning and something that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Sandy and her family would request that memorials be sent and/or made out to the YWCA or Viterbo University in her name.

"You were born with the ability to change someone's life, don't ever waste it."

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division Street, La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the church from 11:30 a.m. until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com