Susan K. Sherrick

LA FARGE - Susan K. Sherrick, age 74, of La Farge, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

She was born the daughter of Raymond Heath and Margaret (Spaider) Heath on September 12, 1947. Susan married Buford "Shorty" Sherrick on September 18, 1965, and they had two daughters and a son together. She was a stay at home mom when her children were young before going on to work as a CNA at Vernon Manor in Viroqua for over twenty-five years. As a mother and grandmother, Susan raised a tight knit family and would make sure they gathered often for cook outs and such; she loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. A few years ago, Susan fulfilled her dream to travel the badlands with some of her family.

Susan is survived by her children: Vicky (Brian Cruger) Anderson, Laurie (Rudy) Haugen, and Jon (Jamie Rueckheim) Sherrick; five grandchildren: Brent and Jordan Rust, Dylon (Holly Beighley) Anderson, Beau Sherrick, and Kalin Rueckheim; two sisters: Barbara Heath and Debra (Edward) Franklin; a sister-in-law, Gloria Heath; many nieces and nephews; two special friends, JoAnn and Bonita; and her beloved dog, Storm.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, "Shorty", in 2008; two brothers: Charles and Richard Heath; and a sister, Diane (William "Bill") Johnson.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Free Methodist Church in La Farge, WI, with Pastor Mark Phillips officiating. Burial will be in the Viola Cemetery, Viola. Visitation will be on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services.

Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.