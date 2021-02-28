William 'Bill' Lester Hubbard

MONROE, Wis. -- William "Bill" Lester Hubbard, 80, of Monroe passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer and a genuine need to be back with his beloved wife, Maralyn who passed away over 13 years ago.

He is preceded in death by Maralyn; and his parents, Forrest and Helen; his stepfather, Jerry Jez; his sister, Dorothy; and his grandson, Benjamin Grossen. He is survived by his children, Jill Gunderson (husband Troy, children, Kelsey and Kirsten); Gail Grossen (husband, Dale, children, Hannah and Ellyn and great-grandchildren, Laine, Sutton and Orion); and Gregory Hubbard (wife, Melanie, and children, Jack, Grant, Harrison and Finnley); his brother, Calvin Hubbard; and cousins, Rita Porter, Peggy Osley and Clayton Stone.

Bill was born July 18, 1940, in La Crosse, to Forrest and Helen Hubbard. Forrest was a carpenter and as such allowed the Hubbard's to reside in many different homes as Bill grew up. He lived in and around La Crosse and Onalaska and graduated from Onalaska High School, which is where he met the love of his life, Maralyn (Thompson). Bill and Maralyn wed Sept. 2, 1961, and were married for over 46 years.

Bill received his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. He taught physical education for a number of years in Aberdeen, Wash., a year in Twin Lakes, Wis., and finally in Monroe, where he taught at the Middle School and Lincoln Elementary for 35 years. He was an avid supporter of all Monroe High School sports and could be seen at most events coaching, helping or cheering throughout his life.

Bill taught and coached thousands of children over the years and developed many lifelong friendships as a result. He was always willing to stay late to help the kid who needed a couple more chances to get their Presidential Fitness patch or open the gym for kids who wanted some extra practice. In the summers he worked for the Monroe Parks and Recreation Department, running sports programs and for many years managing and umpiring the slow pitch softball program, which "back in the day" was five days a week. He hated rain-outs and walks. Rain-outs "screwed up the schedule," so games didn't get called until the thunderstorm was on top of you. Walks "slowed the game down." If a team took too many walks they got the, "There's a reason we play with a big fat ball and throw underhand, gentleman. Start swinging or I'll start calling strikes," speech. He loved to run and cross-country ski with family and friends and later in life was an avid biker, making many treks from Monroe to La Crosse to visit family. The week on Big Arbor Vitae Lake every year with family, the Deiningers and Vances, was also a favorite event and a place that created many memories.

Bill was a devoted husband and wonderful and caring father, but he was best at being a Grandpa. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Many special moments were spent at the lake, watching games, and relaxing on the porch.

Bill was a patient and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.

Private services were held at St. John's United Church of Christ in Monroe, with the Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home is serving the family.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bill Hubbard Memorial Fund and forward to 2111 12th St., Monroe, Wis., 53566.