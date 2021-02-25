Christopher J. Rizzo

1963 - 2021

Christopher J. Rizzo, age 57, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Mercy Walworth Medical Center. Chris was born on September 19, 1963 son to Finn and Harriet (Daly) Nor.

Chris was a longtime member of Operating Engineers 139, employed as a heavy equipment operator for R.W. Millers, Mann Brothers, and Rabine. He then moved on to work with his brother Bob as a carpenter for Badgerland Carpentry.

He married Kathryn Novotny on June 14, 2008 in Lyons, WI.

Chris was an avid fisherman and hunter and shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren, spending many hours teaching them his knowledge. When not fishing or hunting, Chris and his wife created adventures of a lifetime travelling the country on their Harley with best friends and family.

Loving son, father, husband, and devoted Papa, Chris is survived by his Parents, Finn and Harriet Nor, loving wife Kathryn Rizzo; children Brandy, David, Rachael and Dylan Engelhardt. Devoted Papa of Justess, Liam, Noah and Piper. He is also survived by siblings Frank (Theresa) Rizzo, Bob (Terri) Rizzo, Patti (Todd Lesser) Rizzo, Michael Rizzo and Erik (Kate) Nor; in-laws John (Jodee) Novotny and Dan Novotny; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2-5 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Rizzo Family.