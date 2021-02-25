Menu
Christopher J. Rizzo
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Christopher J. Rizzo

1963 - 2021

Christopher J. Rizzo, age 57, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Mercy Walworth Medical Center. Chris was born on September 19, 1963 son to Finn and Harriet (Daly) Nor.

Chris was a longtime member of Operating Engineers 139, employed as a heavy equipment operator for R.W. Millers, Mann Brothers, and Rabine. He then moved on to work with his brother Bob as a carpenter for Badgerland Carpentry.

He married Kathryn Novotny on June 14, 2008 in Lyons, WI.

Chris was an avid fisherman and hunter and shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren, spending many hours teaching them his knowledge. When not fishing or hunting, Chris and his wife created adventures of a lifetime travelling the country on their Harley with best friends and family.

Loving son, father, husband, and devoted Papa, Chris is survived by his Parents, Finn and Harriet Nor, loving wife Kathryn Rizzo; children Brandy, David, Rachael and Dylan Engelhardt. Devoted Papa of Justess, Liam, Noah and Piper. He is also survived by siblings Frank (Theresa) Rizzo, Bob (Terri) Rizzo, Patti (Todd Lesser) Rizzo, Michael Rizzo and Erik (Kate) Nor; in-laws John (Jodee) Novotny and Dan Novotny; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2-5 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Rizzo Family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St, Lake Geneva, WI
Kathy.. I am so sorry to hear about Chris passing.. May God wrap you in his comfort.. Condolences to entire family
TERESA HURLEY ( Terri Hurley)
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the loss of such a great man. I worked with him at Rabine and he was always ready with a smile. He will be missed.
Beth Broadway
February 25, 2021
