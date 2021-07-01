Eileen (Lee) Ruth Burkey, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt passed away at her home in Broken Bow on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:30AM in St. Patrick's Cemetery at Eddyville with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Eileen was born in Eddyville to Thomas and Ruth (Spellmeyer) O'Meara, moved to Lexington, attended Morton Elementary and St. Ann's High School. She moved to Longmont, Colo. with her husband, Larry, and lived many years there. Finally, she and her husband moved back to Nebraska and spent many years in Broken Bow where she continued to live until her death.

She had a giving nature and loved to cook for others. She loved gardening but tended to give away most of her produce. She had a special affinity for the elderly and held various jobs caregiving and cooking for them. Her hobbies included gardening, playing the poker machines in casinos, fishing, and collecting antique glassware and pictures. She is now catching the biggest catfish and winning every hand!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Burkey, her parents Thomas and Ruth O'Meara, her siblings: Linda O'Meara, Carol Ann (Bob) Brown, Richard (Rick) O'Meara, and her beloved dogs: PeeWee, Lucky and Lacey.

She is survived by her sister, Julie (Louie) Fettig, her children: Lance Burkey (Brenda Snow) of Warren, Pa., Monica (Mark) Sleicher, Christine (Dan) Widener of Brush, Colo., and Lisa (Randy) Roti of Auburn.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Pioneer Center in Broken Bow.

A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers or online at www.govierbrothers.com.