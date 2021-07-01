Menu
Eileen Burkey
Eileen (Lee) Ruth Burkey, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt passed away at her home in Broken Bow on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:30AM in St. Patrick's Cemetery at Eddyville with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Eileen was born in Eddyville to Thomas and Ruth (Spellmeyer) O'Meara, moved to Lexington, attended Morton Elementary and St. Ann's High School. She moved to Longmont, Colo. with her husband, Larry, and lived many years there. Finally, she and her husband moved back to Nebraska and spent many years in Broken Bow where she continued to live until her death.

She had a giving nature and loved to cook for others. She loved gardening but tended to give away most of her produce. She had a special affinity for the elderly and held various jobs caregiving and cooking for them. Her hobbies included gardening, playing the poker machines in casinos, fishing, and collecting antique glassware and pictures. She is now catching the biggest catfish and winning every hand!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Burkey, her parents Thomas and Ruth O'Meara, her siblings: Linda O'Meara, Carol Ann (Bob) Brown, Richard (Rick) O'Meara, and her beloved dogs: PeeWee, Lucky and Lacey.

She is survived by her sister, Julie (Louie) Fettig, her children: Lance Burkey (Brenda Snow) of Warren, Pa., Monica (Mark) Sleicher, Christine (Dan) Widener of Brush, Colo., and Lisa (Randy) Roti of Auburn.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Pioneer Center in Broken Bow.

A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers or online at www.govierbrothers.com.


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Eddyville, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lee was always so funny to visit with and I enjoyed getting to know her through the pharmacy. I know she was heart broken when she lost Larry and depended on her little Lacy to get her through his passing. It was just more then she could bare losing that little pup. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She loved a great hug--giving and receiving them.
Vicki Schaaf
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sorry to hear of Lee's passing. We worked with her at Off Broadway and enjoyed being around her. She always had a smile , for everyone! God Bless all of her family.
Rich & Javene Nielsen
June 29, 2021
I will never forget the hug she gave me when I needed it worse than ever. I will truly miss her and her stories. for all her loved ones.
Don Scofield
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Harold Howell
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Eileen was one of my favorite people. She always had a happy smile and greeting for us when she came in.. She is smiling from ear to ear now that's she is back with her beloved Larry. My thoughts and prayers are with her family
Linda Mowrey
Friend
June 28, 2021
