Lexington Clipper-Herald
John Kerner
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

John H. Kerner, 73, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on June 3, 2021 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Lonna Grabenstein, Chaplain, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Face Book page.

John was born on February 11th, 1948 in Gregory, South Dakota to Albert and Lovina (Beavers) Kerner. He graduated from Springview High School with the class of 1968. John continued his education at Denver Automotive in Colorado where he met his future wife, Kathy.

On June 1, 1969, he married Kathleen Larson in Loup City. In 1970, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a cook, taking Kathy to live with him in Virginia, Omaha, and Greece. John left the service in 1974 and they went to live at his family farm in Gregory, S.D. for two years. They made Lexington their final home in 1976. Through the Nebraska Children's Home they adopted two daughters, Tammy in 1979 and Carrie in 1985. The Kerner family are all members of the United Methodist Church in Lexington where they attended for many years. John and Kathy were members of the Plum Creekers, a mounted horse drill team that performed and carried the colors in parades and shows across the Midwest.

John worked at the Sperry Holland plant in Lexington from 1976 until 1985. Over the next decade he worked for an area farmer, a local feedlot, John Deere, and Fairbanks International. In 1996, he started work as a custodian at the Cozad High School where he retired from in 2010. John loved kids and spoke frequently of the high school students, especially the girls who came back after graduation to thank him for what he did for them.

John claimed to be the richest man in the world because his life was rich with love. He was a devoted husband who spent many years after retirement as caregiver for his wife Kathy, disabled from rheumatoid arthritis, until her passing in March 2021. He was also a proud father who loved his daughters. He joined Tammy on Special Journeys trips and assisted other travelers with special needs. John supported Carrie's service in the Air Force, attending her commissioning, every promotion ceremony, and each of the six bases at which she was stationed.

What mattered most to John was loving relationships but he also had a love for life and adventure. He often told stories of his trips to Alaska to see Carrie, fishing and bear watching off Kodiak Island, seeing the Iditarod, going bear hunting with friends, and taking an Alaskan cruise. He told people how his daughters took him around the world, how Tammy took him to Hawaii and Carrie took him to Africa. He traveled with Carrie through Kenya and Tanzania where he took a hot air balloon over the Serengeti, danced with the Maasai Mara tribe, and saw many animals on safaris. In June 2020, John spent a week at the Triangle X dude ranch in Wyoming where he rode horses, saw herds of elk, and rafted down the river. In October 2020, John visited Carrie in Florida where he went skydiving for the first time at age 72.

John was honored to be accepted to attend the Dawson County Hero Flight to Washington D.C. in September 2017. He enjoyed sharing stories with other Vietnam-era veterans, touring the memorials, monuments, U.S. Capitol, and the Pentagon. His daughter, Carrie was honored to share the experience with him.

In the weeks before his passing, John was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer that had metastasized to his liver, bones, and brain. His passing was due to complications of a pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis, combined with pulmonary edema and bleeding from lung cancer.

Survivors include his children; Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Fla.; sister, Filena and brother-in-law, Danny Miller of Winner, S.D., and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Kerner, his parents, Albert and Lovina Kerner, brother, Lavern and sister-in-law Diane Kerner, and sister Rosie Kerner.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home Society.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always miss you and love you forever...
Brenda O'Connor
Family
July 26, 2021
The world has lost a wonderful person.you will be greatly missed John.
Gloria Rohnet
Gloria Rohner
Family
June 13, 2021
Sorry for you girls loses this year I send you thoughts and prayers at this time. Your dad was a great man and your mom was a wonderful woman. I really enjoyed them growing up will never forget them. Take care Deek Hardesty as John would call me.
Dereik Hardesty
Friend
June 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to John's family and friends especially to his love and joy Tammy and Carrie. He was and incredible man always with a smile on his face. He was filled with love for his girls. I never had the chance to say thank you for everything especially my bff Carrie. May he rest in peace and never be forgotten.
Gonzalez Picon Family
Friend
June 12, 2021
We’re sorry to hear about John’s passing. He worked with our dad Rich at the Cozad school for many years. He always spoke of his girls and was very proud of them. My dad just saw him at treatment a few weeks ago. We are very sorry.
Jenny & Jacque (Lindeman) Robertson & Yocom
Coworker
June 9, 2021
My prayers are with Johns family. I attended high school with him in Springview way back when.
Peggy (Moles) Ruhkamp
Classmate
June 8, 2021
My heart is so saddened. What a great testimony Aunt Kathy and Uncle Johnny were. They were my favorite. Always ready to listen and give solid advice. I will miss them but the memories I have will live on. Much love and hugs to Tammy and Carrie in the days ahead! Praying for peace and comfort that only God can give.
Barbara Shaw
Family
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Misty Heinrich
Family
June 7, 2021
Mr. Kerner thank you for the memories.. You don't have to be around someone for a long period of time to get to know, and understand someone.. John was one of a kind. Kind-harted, fun, easygoing, Grate person.. Rest easy my friend.. God Bless You All!! XO
Steele Davis
Friend
June 7, 2021
