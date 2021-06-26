Menu
William "Bill" Rawson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

William T. Rawson, 90 of rural Lexington passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating.There will be no visitation.Bill was born June 26, 1930 in Lexington to Carl and Linnea (Hanson) Rawson. He attended rural school in the Lexington area and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1948. After graduation Bill attended Colorado A&M before returning to the farm to help his father.He was united in marriage to Barbara Miller on July 8, 1953 In Elmwood. To this union three children were born; Tom, Richard and Suzy. The couple made their home on the family farm south of Lexington. Bill and Barbara were very proud of the hogs they raised and won many awards showing them.Bill was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, the Dawson County Sparerib Club, a strong supporter of the area 4-H members, and the Phelps-Gosper County Husker Chop Club.Survivors include two sons: Tom Rawson of Sherman, Texas, Richard Rawson of Calif., one daughter; Suzy and husband Ralph Herrigel of Lexington, three grandchildren; John Rawson, Matthew Rawson and Sierra Rawson and one sister; Eleanor and husband Richard Chinn of Fort Collins, Colo..Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Barbara on February 4, 2007.Bill will be forever known as the one armed man with the enthusiastic wave while riding his four wheeler.Memorials are suggested to the Heartland Military Museum or the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Robb Cemetery
south of Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Uncle Bill was such an amazing man. So many memories of him from riding in the tractor with him, to crossing the hog lot so I could see the mama pigs and piglets. I will forever cherish every memory. Thoughts and prayers to our family.
Jeanette Polzin
Family
July 7, 2021
Tom, I’m sorry for the loss of your dad. May his memory bring you comfort!
Cathy Milhoan
July 2, 2021
Wonderful memories at the Rawsons. Prayers for the family.
Denise Phillips Griffith
Friend
June 30, 2021
Deepest Coldences to all his Family and Friends. I had the Honor of being his Caretaker. He always greeted me with a huge smile and was so happy to see me even on day's he didnt feel well. The Heavenly world gained a Truly Wonderful Man, he is Greatly missed by many. The Love and Memories will forever remain in our hearts.
Kim and Carl Benson
June 25, 2021
