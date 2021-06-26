William T. Rawson, 90 of rural Lexington passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating.There will be no visitation.Bill was born June 26, 1930 in Lexington to Carl and Linnea (Hanson) Rawson. He attended rural school in the Lexington area and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1948. After graduation Bill attended Colorado A&M before returning to the farm to help his father.He was united in marriage to Barbara Miller on July 8, 1953 In Elmwood. To this union three children were born; Tom, Richard and Suzy. The couple made their home on the family farm south of Lexington. Bill and Barbara were very proud of the hogs they raised and won many awards showing them.Bill was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, the Dawson County Sparerib Club, a strong supporter of the area 4-H members, and the Phelps-Gosper County Husker Chop Club.Survivors include two sons: Tom Rawson of Sherman, Texas, Richard Rawson of Calif., one daughter; Suzy and husband Ralph Herrigel of Lexington, three grandchildren; John Rawson, Matthew Rawson and Sierra Rawson and one sister; Eleanor and husband Richard Chinn of Fort Collins, Colo..Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Barbara on February 4, 2007.Bill will be forever known as the one armed man with the enthusiastic wave while riding his four wheeler.Memorials are suggested to the Heartland Military Museum or the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com