Submit an Obituary
Robert Fiegel
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020

Fiegel, Robert W.

VERONA - Robert W. Fiegel, age 98, of Verona/Madison, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was known as Bob to his friends and family and was born on Aug. 31, 1922, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Guy and Elizabeth Fiegel. Bob grew up in Milwaukee. He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1941 the very next day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Bob met Dorothy "Dotty" shortly after the war ended at the Dreamland Dance Hall in Milwaukee, and they were married for 65 years. Bob and Dotty also enjoyed going on gambling trips locally and to Las Vegas. They were avid bowlers, on leagues for most of their life together.

Bob worked for the Vari-Typer Corp. and then the UW-Madison as an office machine repair man. If there was problem, he could fix it. He had a passion for building. Nights and weekends after work he would build/remodel homes, completing six homes in total. His need to build and create stayed with him until his very last days. Bob always had a project that he could improve upon. As many residents had seen firsthand, Bob would cruise the sidewalks of Verona, in his one-of-a-kind senior scooter.

Robert is survived by Mary (Jeff) Hauser; two grandsons, Jake and Nick Hauser; Lizzie LaRue; Patrick Fiegel, Daniel Fiegel; and two other sons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; sister, Eileen (Don) Caspar; father, Guy; and mother, Elizabeth. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 7, 2020.
