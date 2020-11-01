Wallsch, Doris

MADISON - Doris Wallsch (formerly Parisi), age 90, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 29, 2020, with her family nearby.

She was born on July 21, 1930, the daughter of Ann and Tony Savone. Doris grew up in the "Bush," the Italian community of Madison. She graduated from Central High School and married George Parisi and raised a family. George and Doris were married for 25 years before his passing

In 1977 Doris married Orville Wallsch for 30 years until his passing.

Doris retired from the University of Wisconsin Law School after 26 years of service. She was a volunteer at the Madison Senior Center for 10 years. Doris was active with the Italian Women's Club and enjoyed ballroom and square dancing, camping and traveling. She loved painting and playing cards and dice with family and friends. Her smile and laughter would fill any room with joy. She will be missed by many.

Doris is survived by her children, George (Lufu) Parisi, Jim (Jenifer) Parisi, and Karen (Darryl) Ziska; step-children, Tammy Wallsch, Jim Wallsch, Kathy Robinson, Laurie (John) Johnson, Terry (Dave) Broske; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

