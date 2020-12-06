Lammers, Barbara Ruth

MADISON - Barbara Ruth Lammers, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Belmont Nursing Home, from a ruptured gall bladder. She was born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Lloyd and Nelvia (Kamerling) Lammers.

Barbara graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee and UW-Madison. She worked as a secretary for the University of Wisconsin, retiring in 2002.

Barbara loved and was loved by her friends, Toni, Barb, Cynthia, Kendra, Moosa, Kaitlin, Fran, Amy, Pat, and many others at Belmont Nursing Home. Barbara is survived by her brother, Ross (Paula); and sister, Janet. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

