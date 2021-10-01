Majkrzak, Albert W., Sr.

SUN PRAIRIE - The Rev. Albert W. Majkrzak Sr. died at 77 years of age on Sept. 27, 2021, at his home in Sun Prairie, Wis. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Majkrzak (née Pressler); his sons, Albert, Douglas, and Philip; and his grandchildren.

Father Al, as he was known to many, was born to Joseph and Sophie Majkrzak in East Orange, N.J., on Jan. 5, 1944. He studied at Seton Hall University, the University of New York, and the Episcopal Theological Seminary of Kentucky. Ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church on Dec. 16, 1979, he served missions and parishes in Clovis, Calif., South Milwaukee, Wis., Ansonia, Conn., and Waukegan, Ill. In retirement, he assisted at parishes in the Madison area, and volunteered as a hospital chaplain and president of the Wisconsin AARP. His ministry and presence in church and civic organizations touched the lives of the hundreds of people with whom he shared the light of his faith and love for God.

A funeral will be offered at GOOD SHEPHERD EPISCOPAL CHURCH, Sun Prairie, Wis., on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.