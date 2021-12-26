Fennema, Ann Elizabeth

MADISON - Ann Elizabeth Fennema, age 93, of Madison, passed away due to natural causes, surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on April 8, 1928, in El Dorado, Kan., the daughter of David and Verna (Otey) Hammer. Elizabeth graduated from high school in 1946. She met her beloved husband, Owen Fennema, in high school, and they were married on Aug. 22, 1948, until his death in 2012.

Elizabeth received her B.S. degree cum laude in Psychology from Kansas State University in 1950, and her M.A. in Education in 1952 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Elizabeth and Owen moved to Minneapolis, Minn., in 1953 and in 1957, they moved to Madison, Wis., where they both went to graduate school and achieved degrees of Ph.D.

After teaching in an elementary school and spending several years as a mother and homemaker, Elizabeth received her Ph.D. in 1969 in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Mathematics Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Elizabeth was a Professor of Education at the University of Wisconsin Department of Curriculum and Instruction. She also served as a Senior Scientist at the Wisconsin Center for Education Research, and in the Women's Studies Program until her retirement in 1996, when she was appointed Professor Emerita. After her retirement, she served as Director of the Wisconsin-Spencer Doctoral Research Program.

Throughout her professional career, Elizabeth was active nationally and internationally as a teacher with undergraduate and graduate students, in creation of professional development programs for teachers, and as a researcher. Her scholarly interests focused on two main themes: gender issues related to mathematics, and teachers' cognitions as they influence instruction and learning. Elizabeth was published extensively and awarded many grants from agencies such as the National Science Foundation and the Department of Education.

Professor Fennema received many honors and awards for her work, including an honorary doctorate from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, Wis. (1994), the First Annual Award for Outstanding Contribution to Research on Women and Education from the Special Interest Group for Research on Women in Education (1985), the American Educational Research Association Presidential Citation for Lifetime Achievement (1997), and election to the National Academy of Education (1997). Her most recent award was a National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Lifetime Achievement Award for distinguished service to Mathematics Education (2021). Elizabeth is also particularly known for her work developing the Cognitively Guided Instruction program (CGI) for teaching mathematics to children.

Elizabeth has touched the lives of many people, including students, colleagues, friends and family. In the last weeks of her life, many people wrote comments to her about what a great teacher and mentor she was, and the enormous impact she made on their lives.

Elizabeth played the string bass in high school, attended Interlochen Music Camp, and was offered a full college scholarship in music. Throughout her life she loved classical music, enjoyed playing the piano, and was a dedicated birdwatcher, which she incorporated into trips all over the world. Elizabeth and Owen traveled multiple times to South Africa, combining business consulting and trips to some of the game parks.

Comment from an Australian student, colleague, and friend: "When I came to the U.S., Elizabeth welcomed me into her home. Her hospitality and friendship were overwhelming. Her insights about scholarship and about life in general have remained with me. She is an amazing, humble, kind, generous, and genuine human being. Our physical separation did not affect our relationship. I will always admire her intellect and her perceptive and sage views of the world."

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Linda Langin of Minneapolis, Minn., Karen (M. Bruce King) Fennema of Madison, and Peter (Adrian Christian) Fennema of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren, Joe (Kristi) Ruekert, Graham King and Connor Fennema; and great-granddaughters, Aubrey Ruekert and Kinley Ruekert.

A memorial service will be held at a future time and place to be announced. There will be a private interment for the family at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Oakwood Foundation, 6411 Mineral Point Road, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53705, (608) 230-4397, where donations will be distributed to the Oakwood employees.

Elizabeth's family has created a Caring Bridge web site to keep people updated about her last days. Her site can be found by searching on her name or at this link: https://www.caringbridge.org/public/elizabethfennemaupdate. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

