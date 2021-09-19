Flitz, Ann "Nancy"

MADISON - Ann "Nancy" Flitz left our world on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Her kindness, generosity and love will be missed by many as she leaves holes in our hearts. She fought many battles in her life but always came out on top and ready for the next chapter. Her courage and strength taught her children to withstand the valleys that life occasionally bestows upon us and the caring and compassion to help others. Her lessons and guidance made us who we are today.

She is survived by daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Fred; son, John and daughter-in-law, Rose; grandchildren, Sierra and Lucas; plus family and friends who loved her dearly. Services will be private. Please consider making a donation on her behalf to Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg where she spent her final days in peace.