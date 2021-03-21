Morris, Ann E. (Richardson)

OREGON - Ann E. (Richardson) Morris, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and a forever and special friend to so many, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) since Fall 2017. Ann was born in Stoughton, Wis., to parents, Collins and Merle E. (Dale) Richardson. She lived most of her life in the Oregon area.

Ann is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Oleg) Ivchenko; two grandchildren, Max and Sophia; two brothers, David (Dorothy) Richardson and Dale (Claudia) Richardson; one cousin, Karen Ruegsegger; and special Norwegian cousins, Kari Grov and Bjorg Hoveland. Her nieces and nephews were also very special to her: Ken, Donna, John, Dan, Bob, Jodi, Serena and Wade. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, James L. Richardson; and her parents.

Ann worked at UW-Madison College of Engineering for 40 years, retiring in 2007. She was Program Manager Emeritus in charge of the admission and advising of transfer students at the College of Engineering. Ann loved her work counseling students throughout the state and world who were working toward earning an engineering degree. She enjoyed traveling to most of the UW campuses each fall where she met with faculty and students who wanted to transfer. She was rewarded for her outstanding work with engineering students, receiving the Student Personnel Association Chancellor's Award and the John Bollinger Academic Staff award for her outstanding work in 2007.

After retiring Ann was active in the Oregon Area Historical Society, volunteering for lots of activities and was part of The Tuesday Crew. She was one of several authors of the OAHS book put out by the society. Ann loved thrift shopping and sold items on eBay for 11 years. She had a very active social life, getting together with her Class of 1963 classmates, her old bowling friends, College of Engineering friends, and so many, very special forever friends, and lifelong friends like Marlys Christensen Nettesheim. Her family and friends meant the world to her.

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be decided. Memorials may be made to Oregon Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 262, Oregon, WI 53575, St. John's Lutheran Church, Oregon, Wis., or Wisconsin ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

