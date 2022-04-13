Armond "AJ" James Moll

July 20, 1941 - April 9, 2022

MADISON - Armond James Moll (AJ), age 80 of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at UW Hospital - the same facility where he had worked as an electrician for well over a decade. He was born July 20, 1941, son of Reuben W. Moll and Esther J. Snell Moll.

He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra D. LaBrosse, and started his apprenticeship as an electrician in 1962. Soon after completing his apprenticeship in 1967 he earned a contractor's license from the City of Madison. He was proud to be a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 159 for nearly 60 years.

AJ loved the outdoors. He enjoyed working in the woods with his chainsaws or as a sportsman sitting in his deer stand. He was passionate about riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. He was out on his motorcycle until his last few months with his oxygen tank. Even so, many riders a quarter his age had a hard time keeping up with him on the trails. He always knew where he was and where he was going. He preferred to avoid using the same route twice, often electing to return a different way and looping back instead of backtracking the way he came.

AJ is survived by his wife; brother, Daniel (Beth); son, James (Amanda); daughter, Suzanne; grandchildren: Angelica and Jacob (Cassidy); and great-granddaughter, Ellianna. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three of his four brothers: Phillip W. Moll, David R. Moll, and Fredrick T. Moll.

Visitation will be at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 N Whitney Way, Madison, at 9:00 A.M. followed by the funeral service at 11:30 A.M. and luncheon thereafter. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Any contributions in AJ's memory may be made to The COPD Foundation or The American Lung Association.

