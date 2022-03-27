Barbara Ann Moore

July 1, 1936 - March 17, 2022

VERONA - Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore (Liesse), beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in West Allis, WI, on July 1, 1936, Barb lived much of her life in West Bend, WI, where she raised three children as a single mother. Her children were her life and she heroically made sure they were cared for and loved, not an easy feat, as a single mother and despite hearing challenges since birth. Barbara spent the final years of her life surrounded by family and friends in Madison, WI, where she moved to be closer to family in 2016.

Barb grew up in a tight knit family and raised her children with the help of Raldon Liesse (father) and Catherine (Kate) St. Claire (Liesse), creating fond memories on the shores of Big Cedar Lake in West Bend. Barb worked at Amity Leather, Gehl Company and others in West Bend.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Lori Moore, Clearwater FL; son, Randy Moore (Dave Clark), Madison WI; brothers: Robert (Bob) Liesse, Sr. (Dolly), and Patrick Liesse (Kay); and grandsons: Mark and Michael Yantz (Florida).

She joins her son, Jeffrey Moore (1971-2015) and her parents, Raldon and Catherine (Kate) in the loving arms of the Lord.

Visitation and memorial services will be held at Ryan Funeral Home – Verona Chapel, 220 S. Enterprise Dr, Verona WI, 53593, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., with virtual viewing starting at 5:30 p.m. and eulogy at 6:00 p.m. Barb will be laid to rest beside her parents and son, at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend this summer.

The family suggests an appropriate way to honor Barb's memory would be to support Heartland Hospice (www.promedicahopsice.org/madison) and any flower arrangements donated to Barb's service be arranged through Felly's Flowers www.fellys.com, (608) 221-4200.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Some Journeys end simply so that new ones can begin.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625