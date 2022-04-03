Ben Benedetti

March 7, 1926 – March 21, 2022

MADISON / BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Born Florio Benedetti in Springfield, Mass., Ben was a long-time resident of the Madison area. Near the end of his service in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, Ben was stationed at Truax Field. During this time, at a USO dance, he met Helen Lorraine Brickson Gray, who later became his wife. Together, they raised five children.

Ben worked at Meuer Art and Frame on State Street and University Avenue from his newlywed days to his retirement. His long tenure in retail was surpassed by 57 years on the air with Madison area radio stations. Starting with WMFM in 1953, Ben hosted a variety of musical formats such as the Musical Millionaires at WIBU and the Big Band Ben Show at WTUX.

Ben was active with the Madison Jazz Society, emceed shows at many area music venues and charitable events, and occasionally appeared on local TV stations. Ben and his wife, Helen, loved to dance, particularly jitterbug and swing dancing.

Father's Day 2018 Ben moved to Broomfield, Colo,. to live near the family of his sole surviving child, David, David's wife, Sunny, and granddaughters, Noel, Angel and Belle. Two weeks after his 96th birthday, on March 21, 2022, Ben died peacefully at his home, in his sleep after a heart attack one week earlier.

Ben was preceded in death by his brother, Alfredo; sister, Fedora; wife, Helen; daughters, Patricia, Christine and Susan; and son, Joseph. A private family celebration of life will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, Wis., at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

