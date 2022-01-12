Rogers, Bert

MADISON - Bert Rogers, 97, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. He was born on Sept. 17, 1924, in Leavenworth, Kan., and was raised by Leroy and Anna Rogers in Madison, Wis. Bert graduated from Madison West High School and also completed numerous courses at Madison Vocational, Technical & Adult School.

Bert served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944–1946. He married Mary Lou Hayter of Madison in 1948, and they raised four children in Madison and Oregon, Wis.

He was employed at Madison Free Library, Nuclear Data, Midwestern University Research Assn., and developed two new businesses: Bert Rogers Odd Chore Service and Research Unlimited. Bert also worked at the University of Wisconsin Physical Sciences Laboratory. He transferred to the UW Chemistry Department, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement in 1987.

Bert was a loving father who shared his life skills and resilience with his children. His natural curiosity and adventurism was reflected in numerous interests and hobbies: organic gardening, domestic and farm animals, various musical instruments, flying lessons, electronics, computers, motorcycles, water sports, camping, and watching old westerns. He was a longtime member of Vic Tanny and Princeton Health clubs and participated in the Dane County Senior Olympic Games, where he won several first place trophies.

Bert is survived by his children, Toni Rogers (David Kuklenski) of Las Cruces, N.M., Bert L. Rogers of Deming, N.M., and Harold Rogers (Joyce) of Madison. He is also survived by four grandchildren, David J. (Kyrstin) O'Brien of Madison, Wis., Taylor Goldsby (Sandra) of Columbus, Wis., Jenny Rogers of Denver, Colo., and Casey Rogers (Lexi) of Greeley, Colo.; sister-in-law, Brenda Dixon; great-granddaughter, Adrianna Goldsby; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Annette Rogers (Goldsby); infant son, Thomas Rogers; brothers, Charles Dixon, LeRoy Rogers, and George Rogers; sisters, Virginia Johnson, Margaret Brown and Margaret R. Johnson; longtime partner, Kathy Kaap; and former spouse, Mary Lou Sherrod. Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. A service will follow the visitation.

