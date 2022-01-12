Menu
Bert Rogers
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Rogers, Bert

MADISON - Bert Rogers, 97, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. He was born on Sept. 17, 1924, in Leavenworth, Kan., and was raised by Leroy and Anna Rogers in Madison, Wis. Bert graduated from Madison West High School and also completed numerous courses at Madison Vocational, Technical & Adult School.

Bert served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944–1946. He married Mary Lou Hayter of Madison in 1948, and they raised four children in Madison and Oregon, Wis.

He was employed at Madison Free Library, Nuclear Data, Midwestern University Research Assn., and developed two new businesses: Bert Rogers Odd Chore Service and Research Unlimited. Bert also worked at the University of Wisconsin Physical Sciences Laboratory. He transferred to the UW Chemistry Department, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement in 1987.

Bert was a loving father who shared his life skills and resilience with his children. His natural curiosity and adventurism was reflected in numerous interests and hobbies: organic gardening, domestic and farm animals, various musical instruments, flying lessons, electronics, computers, motorcycles, water sports, camping, and watching old westerns. He was a longtime member of Vic Tanny and Princeton Health clubs and participated in the Dane County Senior Olympic Games, where he won several first place trophies.

Bert is survived by his children, Toni Rogers (David Kuklenski) of Las Cruces, N.M., Bert L. Rogers of Deming, N.M., and Harold Rogers (Joyce) of Madison. He is also survived by four grandchildren, David J. (Kyrstin) O'Brien of Madison, Wis., Taylor Goldsby (Sandra) of Columbus, Wis., Jenny Rogers of Denver, Colo., and Casey Rogers (Lexi) of Greeley, Colo.; sister-in-law, Brenda Dixon; great-granddaughter, Adrianna Goldsby; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Annette Rogers (Goldsby); infant son, Thomas Rogers; brothers, Charles Dixon, LeRoy Rogers, and George Rogers; sisters, Virginia Johnson, Margaret Brown and Margaret R. Johnson; longtime partner, Kathy Kaap; and former spouse, Mary Lou Sherrod. Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. A service will follow the visitation.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral Home Madison - Speedway
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jan
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral Home Madison - Speedway
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In memory of the good times and friendship. RIP SPENCER L SANDERS 8801 NEW HOPE MN 55428
spencer sanders
Family
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear of the loss of your Father. He was always a very caring man and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed.
Ardys (Schuler) Stanfield and Sue (Schuler) Helgestad
January 12, 2022
My dad, Peter Banks and Mr. Rogers were great friends from the time that I can remember being a little girl. Whenever we would run across Mr. Rogers he was always so kind, welcoming and has a beautiful smile. On behalf of Peter´s girl, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the Rogers family.
Jasmine Banks
January 12, 2022
Hyuk Yu
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results