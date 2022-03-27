Bruce Milton Breckenridge

MADISON - Bruce Milton Breckenridge passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday, January 17, 2022. He was born to George Earl and Marjorie (Manassas) Breckenridge in Evanston, IL, on October 29, 1929. He received a BS in Art Education from the Milwaukee State Teacher's College in 1952, continuing with a MFA in Painting and Sculpture from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1953. Before teaching, he lived in Manhattan, working as an art installer at MOMA and was the Assistant Director of the Museum of Contemporary Crafts.

Bruce taught at Hunter College, UC-Berkeley, and Arizona State before accepting a position at UW-Madison in 1967, becoming a full Professor in 1977. While at UW-Madison, he held every faculty post within the Department, including 3-D Area Chair, Undergraduate Chair and Department Chair, retiring after 37-and-a-half years. During that time, he introduced and nurtured a love of sculpture and ceramics to thousands of students, mentoring many of them both inside and outside the studio.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 52-years, Suzanne; children: Sarah (Justin) and Ethan; and four beloved grandchildren: Morgan, Bianca, Innes and Giulia.

